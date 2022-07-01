Today we will discuss ticks on humans. With the hot and dry season, ticks are found every where especially around tall grass and trees.
When you are working around densely planted trees and tall grass take precautions against ticks.
To protect yourself you should wear a hat, a long-sleeved shirt, lace-up shoes or boots and long pants with the cuffs tucked into your socks. Spray your clothes with tick repellent and wear light colors to make detecting ticks easier.
Check yourself often and look over your clothing as well while gardening and check your body thoroughly once you finish. Dear ticks are tiny and hard to spot; dog ticks are larger-about the size of a match head. Both like to borrow in along your hairline or other moist places, such as under the waistband of your pants.
If you get bitten, remove the tick immediately, but don’t bother trying to make it withdraw with oil, alcohol, salt, or a flame. Instead, use tweezers to grasp it as close to your skin as possible, then gently pull. Be careful not to squeeze its body, which could release fluids. Try to remove the tick with its mouthparts intact.
Wash the bite with antibacterial soap and swab it with iodine or hydrogen peroxide, it may take weeks to heal. Keep any tick you remove in a tightly closed jar. If you develop any signs of a tickborne disease-a headache, a dark ring around the bite, or other unusual symptoms, see a doctor immediately. Lyme disease and other tick-transmitted illnesses are highly treatable when caught early.
Ticks are parasites related to mites and spiders. They need blood to complete their life cycle and feed on warm-blooded hosts.
Deer ticks favor shady, damp areas, especially at the edges of woods and fields. These are ticks that transmit Lyme disease, and they are very small. Larger dog ticks live in fields and sunny, open areas near tree groves; they are very active in warm weather.
Use an approved insecticide recommended to treat tick infestations outdoors. Because ticks are carried by wild animals, however, no outdoor pesticide and provide complete control. Veterinarians can provide medications that keep ticks off dogs and cats.
Clean up woodpiles, hedgerows, brush, leaves and weed patches to discourage mice, the main carriers of Lyme disease. Clean up spilled seeds from bird feeders and stop feeding birds between April and late fall.
