Did you know there are natural controls for Japanese beetles?
Because Japanese beetles feed on roses and other plants you want to be able to pick and touch, try natural eradication methods before turning to chemicals.
Milky spore disease is a type of beneficial bacteria that destroys beetles while they are still at the grub stage in the soil. It is usually available by mail order from garden centers. It comes as a powder that you apply to the lawn.
Some plants you can try are four-o’clocks, jimsonweed, dwarf and red buckeyes and delphiniums all attract and poison Japanese beetles. But be cautious: both four-o’clocks and jimsonweed are toxic to humans and pets as well.
Beetle larvae are known to dislike alkaline soil. Spread wood ashes or lime on the lawn and garden beds in the fall to raise the pH-but first make sure that your plants won’t suffer from the change in the acidity of the soil.
Wireworms like moist soil, so you can deter them by improving drainage with organic matter or sand. Or plant mustard, buckwheat, or alfalfa in late summer and turn it under in the spring. These green manures repel the pests and condition the soil.
Country gardeners may have a pest fighter: the chicken. Turn the soil and chickens will eagerly scavenge for cutworms, wireworms, and grubs.
Squash the squash vine borer by finding the worm’s entry hole in the vine and poke a piece of wire inside to kill it or slit the stem open and remove the pest. Afterward, you can bury the wounded stem section of buttercup squash and it will often develop new roots. Butternut squash are resistant to squash vine borers.
Band fruit-tree trunks with corrugated cardboard to trap codling moth larvae as they move down the trees to spin cocoons. Check for and destroy any pests weekly.
Japanese beetles are not picky. They will eat almost every part of more than 300 plants. They especially love members of the rose family (roses, raspberries, and apples), the hibiscus family (hollyhocks and hibiscus), sweet corn and grapes.
Plant garlic among your roses, fruit trees, and berry bushes to deter Japanese beetles.
Check corn daily once the silk appears, because the beetles feast on the tender silks. Without the silk, no pollination can occur, and no ears of corn will develop.
Cultivate the soil deeply in spring and fall to kill grubs and expose them to the birds.
Handpicking can be effective for controlling adult beetles. Handpick in the early morning when beetles are sluggish and dew on their wings makes it harder for them to fly away. The easiest way to gather them is to knock them into a broad container will with soapy water. The one thing Japanese beetles can’t do is swim.
