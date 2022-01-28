Peaches are always on every gardeners’ most wanted lists to grow but they are not always easy to grow. Peaches are temperate-zone trees, growing well along both coasts, around the Great Lakes, and southwest of the Rockies. Most peaches require a period of cold dormancy before flowering, others that are adapted to the South are “low-chill” types that don’t need and won’t tolerate a harsh winter. Be sure to select peaches that suit your climate and are resistant to disease. Several common diseases and insects make growing peaches more challenging than growing apples, pears, and other tree fruit.
Peaches need excellent drainage, full sun, and protection from the wind. If late-spring cold snaps are common, plant your trees on a north-facing slope, where frost-bitten buds will have a chance to thaw gradually before being exposed to the sun.
For a great harvest, plant new trees every five years. Peach trees live only 10 to 15 years, and the new trees will begin producing just as the old trees are fading.
Keep the trees well-watered during the growing season; they need about three inches of water each month. Spread organic mulch or compost at the tree base, keeping it 1 foot from the trunk. After the petals drop, feed with 10-10-10 fertilizer as growth begins in spring and spread two cups of bonemeal outward to the dripline.
Prune peaches more severely than most other fruit trees to increase fruit quality and promote growth. Remove any limbs that form a narrow angle and trim to create a spreading shape with an open center. Wait to prune until the flower buds are just starting to show pink. You will easily be able to spot which branches will yield fruit and which have suffered winter damage.
A gummy substance oozing from holes in the trunk is a sign of peach tree borers. Poke wire into their holes to kill them or place a ring of mothballs on the soil around the trunk in late summer before the soil cools below 60 degrees. Mound a thin layer of soil over the mothballs and against th trunk; after one month and level the soil.
Harvest peaches when ripe, as green peaches won’t mature off the tree. Select fruits that are slightly soft but still firm, have good color and come free from the stem with a twist. Let them ripen further at room temperature for three days. Don’t be concerned about a split pit or a little mold on the seed; it won’t affect the flavor and quality.
You can slip peaches right out of their skins if you plunge them into boiling water for 15 seconds. Peeled, sliced peaches are easy to freeze and keep their summer-fresh flavor for months.
