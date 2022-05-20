The adult moths that gather around lights on summer evenings are not gardeners’ enemies, because they seldom feed on plants. It is the moth larvae that chew on, bore into, and roll themselves up in plants-whether leaver, fruits, stems, or roots. The larvae which are called caterpillars or worms, represent the main feeding stage in a moth’s life cycle. Caterpillars eat heartily to store energy for their development in the cocoon and eventually metamorphosis into winged adults.
Not all moths are harmful. Many moth species cause little damage and should be left along. Also keep in mind that some caterpillars turn into beautiful, harmless butterflies.
Gypsy moths, webworms, leaf miners, budworms and bagworms are the worst pest on garden plants. Watch for codling moths, cankerworms, and leaf rollers on fruit; cutworms, borers, tomato hornworms and cabbage loopers prefer vegetables. You can control moths as eggs, larvae, or adults.
Pheromone traps, which lure adults with sexy scent, work in two ways. They capture moths in a sticky substance and alert you to when the pests are active; you can then time spraying to kill eggs or larvae. Just hang traps from trees that are likely to be infested.
Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is effective against not only gypsy moth larvae but also bagworms, cabbage loopers, codling moths and tent caterpillars.
You can control larvae of codling moths, gypsy moths and others by using barriers that trap caterpillars as they crawl down trees. Tie a 6-inch strip of burlap around a trunk tightly with twine. Check under the fabric regularly and destroy any pests you find.
To control many larvae, pick them off plants and squash them or drop them in a pail of soapy water.
