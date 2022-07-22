Spider minuscule mites are called two-spotted spider mites, red mites and simply spider mites and they attack fruit trees, shrubs, houseplants, and greenhouse plants. Although nearly invisible to the eye, they make themselves known by tiny webs on the undersides of leaves, as well as by leaves that are curled and grayish; the leaves usually become speckled with tiny yellow and brown dots. If the infestation is severe, leave and buds will fall off and the plant will die.
You can test for spider mites by holding a sheet of white paper under a plant and tap the leaves gently. Any red spider mites will show up on the paper as little moving dots.
Their favorite outdoor targets are cucumbers, beans, and strawberries. Hawthorns, rosebushes, and other shrubs are also affected as well as many annual flowers.
Allow natural predators such as ladybugs, green lacewings, or predator mites to control outdoor infestations. When impatiens or other temporary plants become infected, dispose of them before the mites spread to more long-lived plants.
Wet your plants as spider mites thrive in dry, dusty conditions, which some mite predators dislike. Invite predators by misting plants early in the morning, every three days.
Don’t handle clean plants after you have touched infested ones. And never use a feather duster to clean houseplants. Either can spread mites from plant to plant.
