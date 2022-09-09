The effects of a breakup are like throwing up. It comes in waves.
First you have the headache, and the sudden sick feeling in your stomach. You prepare yourself for the worst, but don’t want to think like that.
Then comes the sudden urge to run. To explode. That’s when you can’t breathe. When your soul leaves your body, as if to protect you from what’s really happening.
But then, there’s that moment of relief, just for you to be startled with another wave of running and exploding. Crying, and the inability to breathe. This cycle continues through and through again, until you get so exhausted you practically crawl into bed, with nothing but your pillows, bedding, and thoughts to surround you, and just when you think you’re in the clear, another wave of chaos comes fourth unto you. This is what I like to call the aftershocks.
You tell the people closest to you about your situation, but they don’t understand it like you do, they didn’t go through the waves, the tears, the loss of air. They didn’t see the yellow bile in the toilet. They can only imagine green goo. It’s you that faced the pain, and regardless of who you have around you to help you through it, you’re the only one who knows exactly what you lost. After all, it’s the meal that you ate. It's the meal that got you sick. It’s the meal that comes up and out of your body. You’re the one with the out of body experience, not them. They can only picture it, and even then, they refuse to because they don’t want to deal with your mess and must live through your pain. All they wanna do is hold your hair back.
That’s not good enough for you though. All you wanna do is go back to the moment you took your first bite and got that little feeling of excitement that comes with every meal because your helping yourself be better, and so with more chewing and swallowing you’re fulfilled, happy, you’ve found the light at the end of the tunnel, but from there, you know what happens. You go to bed with a sick feeling, and bam, now you’ve got bile coming out from one end, and in terms of the other end, well, use your imagination.
However, despite the pain and suffering, you must face it. Because if you don’t, well you just don’t want to know. It’s merely impossible to hold it all in because your body forces it out one way or another. Similarly, you must face the pain of a breakup because if you don’t, it won’t better you later.
You can reach me by email at savash.voice12@gmail
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
