When I walk our dog, I often use the road behind the “fancy houses” next to Snyder Lane north of Rohnert Park.
And I am awed by its foliage.
Or I stop to gaze at the exquisite intricacies of a wildflower.
Or when I look up, I become overwhelmed by the beauty of the blue sky painted by the white of the clouds.
I am in awe because I personally know the God who created all of this for us, and how its beauty reflects His loving nature.
All of this is a testament to Him.
In the May 15th issue of Psychology Today, Beth Kurland, PhD talks about a bird laying her eggs in a carefully built nest outside her door. One year a bad storm knocked the nest to the ground, and she was devastated to see this treasure destroyed, along with the unhatched eggs. And then, little by little, stick by stick and twig by twig, the nest started to appear again.
Every day the bird worked, even when at first it wouldn’t hold and kept falling to the ground. Eventually, she did it—rebuilt it with some biological blueprint that had her come back to this same spot and persevere through repeated difficulties to achieve this thing nothing short of the wonder of God and what He has created for us.
When we think about being awestruck, we often think of something grandiose such as standing and looking out over the majestic mountains or watching a magnificent sunset at an ocean while vacationing. But daily wonders abound if we open our eyes to them, and when we notice and become mindful, we have the opportunity to transform these ordinary moments into something extraordinary.
The effects of awe on our well-being
Dr. Kurland points out that experiencing awe is awesome for our state of well-being. Rather than just a passing momentary experience, when we experience a profound sense of wonder or amazement or connection to something outside of ourselves, this seems to have some longer-lasting effects on our emotional and physical health.
In one recent study, older adults recruited from an aging study were asked to go for weekly 15-minute walks outdoors for eight weeks.
Half of the participants were instructed and encouraged to experience awe on their walks. The other half were not given any specific instructions. Both groups were encouraged to take selfies during the walks. The participants who took the “awe walk,” in comparison to the other group, not only experienced greater joy and other positive emotions during their walks and showed a shift from being less self-focused to more connected with the outside world, but they also showed an increase in daily positive emotions such as compassion and gratitude.
Dr. Kurland points out another study where researchers looked at the relationship between positive emotions, well-being, and stress-related symptoms in both every day and extraordinary (white river rafting) experiences in nature. Awe, more than any other emotion, was found to predict greater well-being and reduced stress one week after the rafting experience.
Further studies on the effects awe has on our well-being suggest that experiencing awe may improve one’s sense of life satisfaction, sharpen our brain’s ability to think more critically, offer an expanded sense of time, increase one’s tendency toward kindness and generosity, and increase a sense of connection to a larger whole.
How to bring awe into your day
We don’t have to wait for big, momentous events to experience awe in our day. Sometimes awe awaits us no farther away than our doorstep. Dr. Kurland suggests the following for bringing the extraordinary into ordinary moments in your day:
• Make it a game to find one awe-inspiring thing in each day. It is so easy to overlook things right in front of us as we are caught in the routines of our day. I wonder how many days I have missed seeing the beauty all around me and I take a walk, or watch our daughters cooing at their children, or the spectacular sunset as I was drive in my car.
• Slow down enough to begin to notice more moments of awe in our day. Then, when we notice, we have this opportunity to pause and really take it in rather than just let it pass by.
• Rick Hanson talks about the benefits of “taking in the good” through a process of noticing positive experiences and then enriching and absorbing them as a felt experience in the body. When we do this over time, Dr. Hanson says, we learn to turn passing states into lasting traits.
• Spend time in nature, or bring nature to you. The natural world, whether a tree or the birds in your backyard or a nearby park or green space, offers great opportunities to experience awe. Spending time in nature has been shown to improve mood, cognitive functioning, physical and psychological health, and well-being.
• When you can’t be outdoors, you might surround yourself with soothing pictures of nature, or green plants, or sounds of nature—and be intentional about appreciating these.
It is all there, created by the Lord, to reflect His love for all of us.
Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent.” His seminar “Taming Your Mind, Unleashing Your Life” is now available online at stevenrcampbell.teachable.com. For more information, call Steven Campbell at 707-480-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.