The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today issued the following statement following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for the intradermal administration of the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals who are at high risk for monkeypox (MPX) infection. The change in vaccine technique authorized by the EUA is expected to ensure similar immunity and extend JYNNEOS vaccine supply.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization is an impactful and critical step forward as we continue to work together to slow the spread of MPX across the state,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Director and State Health Public Officer. “With this emergency use authorization, we will be able to expand vaccine access in California, and we commend the FDA for taking this step, which will help better align supplies with demand.”
