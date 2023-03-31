Did you know according to the AARP, nearly 90 percent of adults over the age of 55 want to stay in their current homes as they age? This desire to age in place has led to an increased focus on creating homes that are safe and accessible for older adults.
Kitchens are an important area of focus when it comes to aging in place. Falls being a common cause of injury for older adults and the kitchen is a common place for these falls to occur, in fact according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the kitchen is the most common location for non-fatal injuries among adults aged 65 and older.
According to a survey by the national kitchen and bath association, 65percent of homeowners aged 55 and older who renovate their kitchens did so with the goal of making it more accessible and safer for aging.
Could you foresee your aging parents moving in with you? Or maybe you require wheelchair accessibility? Here are some tips to keep in mind when building out your kitchen to aging in place.
Install a pullout pantry. These let you see everything briefly without having to shuffle items around, homeowners of all ages will find a pullout pantry useful. But besides being convenient, these roll out drawers give you easy access to your canned goods and cereal boxes also put less strain on your back and knees.
Keep the sink close to the stove. Lifting heavy pots from stove to sink becomes harder on the back and with diminished arms strength as we age. Keeping these workstations close together, helps prevent spills and consequent -slip & falls in the kitchen. If you have a galley style kitchen, try to place the stove across from the sink. This makes it easier to navigate a step or two by having them across from one another instead of across the room from each other.
Install a Lazy Susan. A Lazy Susan can make it easy to access items that are stored in deep or hard to reach cabinets. With a quick spin you can easily assess everything stored on the tray without having to stretch or bend. Lazy Susans are a convenient and practical addition to any kitchen, especially for those who want to improve accessibility and organization in their space.
Placement of microwave. To minimize bending and reaching above your shoulders, consider placing your microwave at counter height. If you don’t want to sacrifice counter space the next best solution could be to have it built into the kitchen island or the front of the cabinet itself. To prevent burns, this will help eliminate reaching above shoulder height with hot food on a plate or hot liquids.
Choose drawers not doors on cabinetry. The National Kitchen and Bath Association recommends that older adults consider installing drawers instead of bottom cabinet doors making it easier to access items without reaching or having to bend over.
Task lighting under cabinets. According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, older adults should consider installing task lighting under cabinets and above stoves and the sink to improve visibility and reduce risk of falls.
Ensure that floors are slip-resistant. Materials that don’t get slick reduce the chances of falling when there’s a spill. Floor tile should have enough grout and texture to grip your feet. Porcelain tile absorbs less moisture than ceramic tile or other flooring types; it’s also easy to maintain and clean. Vinyl flooring can offer good slip resistance too, and it’s softer on your feet.
Aging in place is a growing trend and as more and more people choose to remain in their homes as they age, there is a greater need for homes that are safe, accessible, and functional for older adults. The kitchen is one of the most important areas to consider when designing a place to age at home as there are many accidents and injuries that can occur there.
By incorporating features such as the pull-out shelves, drawers, task lighting, and lazy Susans older adults can create a kitchen that is easy to navigate while promoting independence and autonomy. Ultimately with the right design and features, an aging in place kitchen can help older adults live comfortably and safely in their home for years to come.
These statistics indicate that aging in place is a common desire among older adults, and many are likely to remain in their homes as they age. As a result, it's important for homes to be designed and modified to accommodate the changing needs of older adults.
Julie Ann Soukoulis has owned Home Instead Senior Care in Rohnert Park for 24 years, is the mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage successful aging & family caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? We’d love to hear from you at 707.586.1516 ask for Daniella or Mariclair.
