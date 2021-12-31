Psychology has discovered the reason that resolutions such as “I WILL walk three miles every other day!” or “I’ll TRY losing that weight this year!” usually don’t work over the long run.
For instance, when we proclaim, “I WILL walk three miles every other day!” our mind usually responds, “Good for you! Maybe you will…maybe you won’t! How should I know? I don’t live in the future! I’m having enough trouble just dealing with today!”
Whenever a student proclaims, “But I’m really trying!” I lay my cell phone in front of him and ask him to “try” to pick up the phone. When he begins to, I protest, “No! Don’t pick up the phone…. TRY to pick up the phone!” He looks at me quizzically because he doesn’t know what to do. I then tell him, “Do you see! Either do it, or don’t do it, but ‘trying’ is meaningless.” And yet…our brain LOVES it when we say, “I’m REALLY trying!” It then answers, “Great! Try the rest of your life. Then I don’t have to change. In fact, I don’t LIKE change. ‘Change’ makes me nervous. It involves risk…and it can be scary…and it might not work…and you might fail. No…let’s just keep you safe by not changing at all!”
When we say to ourselves, “I SHOULD quit drinking!” our brain says, “Yeah! You’re right. You really should! YOU’RE JUST NOT!”
You see…your brain wants to keep you the way you are…in your comfort zone.
I think that one of the best stories I have ever heard about comfort zones comes from a section in Lou Tice’s book Thought Patterns for a Successful Career which I am quoting here.
“We had adopted three boys who were five, six and seven when they were taken away from their mother and fathers, whoever the fathers were. They were badly abused; were beat up, run over, and shot at. Their impression of the world was the world beats me up and I’m not a good person – because it had. Now, we were going to be the best parents anybody could be, so every time those kids did something good, we’d tell them, “Nice going.” The nicer we were to them, the worse they behaved.
When you know you’re not a good person and the world out here is treating you differently than you know you are, you must subconsciously make the people “out there” treat you like you know you are. The first day my six-year-old went to the first grade, the sheriff brought him home arrested. And then things got worse. When we would complement them on something that went well, they’d start a fire behind the couch. I’d take the kid, slam him in a chair, and say, “What did you start the fire for?” Guess what he said? “I don’t know” “What do you mean you don't know. You just started the fire! Now get in your room till you can figure it out.” See…he was setting us up to punish him. We were treating him nice, but it was so different from the way he knew his world to be, that is cause his behavior – not consciously, but subconsciously – to make you or me act toward him like he knows the world.”
Goal setting has nothing to do with time
So, what DOES work? Well…to get resolutions to really work, there is an important element you need to understand, and that is that goal setting usually has nothing to do with time, it has to do with what you want. If your goal is to lose a certain number of pounds “in a year,” you lock out losing them quicker. Further, when you attach a time-element to a goal, your mind usually waits until the very last minute to get serious about fulfilling it, and then it is usually too late…and you give up.
Remember…your mind does not like change, and it undermines you when it can.
So, what is the shortest time frame you can have for reaching a goal? A year? No! A month? No! A week? No…keep going! A day? No. Now! Yes…NOW! When you write your goals, you write them as if they have already occurred…now! You have already paid off that loan, you have already lost that weight, you have already taken that trip to Alaska…. now! But you haven’t! So, you have a problem. You have created a gap that needs to be closed. And your mind becomes a driving force to fix that problem…to straighten the picture….to close the gap.
Now…some goals may require two years, so go ahead and write down two years. For most goals however, writing them down as if they have already happened energizes you in unbelievable ways. You mind truly becomes your strongest motivating force. The reason is because you are telling yourself that you have it, and you don’t! You are telling yourself that you have lost the weight, and you have not. You are telling yourself that you no longer do this or that, and you are still doing it. And your brain becomes your very own mentor to close that gap.
What a wonderful way to start the New Year!
Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent.” His seminar “Taming Your Mind, Unleashing Your Life” is now available online at stevenrcampbell.teachable.com. For more information, call Steven Campbell at 707-480-5007.
