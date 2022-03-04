Are you lucky?
Personally, I've always felt lucky. Throughout much of my life, some doors of opportunity swung wide open for me.
Until they didn’t.
There were many times when doors would slam shut, and I would find myself grappling with calamity. Had my luck run out?
I wasn’t sure, but every time a door closed I would keep an eye peeled for an open window. And upon seeing one, I would use it as an alternative exit to navigate a new path.
Are some people lucky? Are others plagued by bad luck? Gina Vild, a former Associate Dean and Chief Communications Officer at Harvard Medical School decided to find the answer.
Luck throughout the ages
Throughout history, people have clung to totems for good luck. The ancient Egyptians wore scarabs for good fortune and placed amulets into tombs to speed the journey to the next life.
Who among us has not wished upon a falling star, searched for a four-leaf clover, knocked on wood, or tossed coins in a fountain hoping it would usher in a good fate.
And remember the lucky rabbit’s foot that once hung on keychains and car mirrors?
Republican Presidential candidate John McCain was known for his sacred rituals, for carrying a lucky compass, a lucky feather, and a lucky penny.
A Gallup poll revealed that 72 percent of the American public admitted to possessing at least one good luck charm.
Stephen Mark, a British academician, found that those who view themselves as lucky tend to behave much differently than those who see their lives as plagued by bad breaks.
Mark observed that lucky people have this in common:
• They regularly change up their routine
• They vary their environment
• They mix with a broad swath of people.
He determined that this positive, go-getter attitude results in new experiences and the enthusiasm to take advantage of them.
In short, he found the more varied one’s routine, the more chance encounters one will have. The greater the opportunities one is exposed to, the greater potential for good outcomes, which many view as luck.
Steve Jobs, the iconic founder of Apple, once said, “The harder I work, the luckier I get.” He attributed his good luck to a trusting of his gut—to intuition. But in reality, was his success dependent on luck, hard work, or on something more? Jobs took enormous personal gambles, underscoring Mark’s theory that lucky people take risks. Jobs dramatically veered off a traditional career path by dropping out of school and taking up calligraphy, not the common roadmap to success.
Best known for his longitudinal studies of good and back luck, academician, and author Richard Wiseman—who incidentally began his career as a professional magician—agrees that luck, or the absence of it, is primarily determined by measurable habits. He hypothesized that lucky people have a tendency to be extroverted, and they invest themselves in a multitude of endeavors, therefore, having greater potential for positive outcomes.
The habits of lucky people
Wiseman studied the principles of luck in a 10-year research project that included 400 men and women, ages 18 to 84, who hailed from all walks of life. His study confirmed that lucky people have a powerful hand in outcomes, in their own good fortune. Here are a few habits of lucky people:
• They are awake to possibility. Lucky people are skilled at creating and noticing chance opportunities.
• They listen to their gut.
• Lucky people trust their intuition and act on it.
• They map out their desires.
• Lucky people manifest a positive future by creating self-fulfilling prophecies and actively embracing positive expectations
• They make lemonade out of lemons.
Four steps to improve your “luck”
And here’s what you can do to try to increase your "luck."
• Say "why not me?" When misfortune comes your way, don’t say "why me,” but rather “why not me?" Embrace failure as a life lesson. We know lucky people tend to employ counterfactual thinking that softens a bad experience by acknowledging whatever happened could have been worse.
• Broaden your social circle. Take the initiative and reach out to people you don’t know. Make new friends. Join a meet-up group. Volunteer on a campaign. Start up a conversation with someone at the grocery store. Introduce new people into your life to expose yourself to alternative experiences and points of view.
• Say yes more often. Accept invitations outside of your comfort level. Welcome change. Vacation in a different location. Try a new sport.
• Smile. You may be surprised to see the doors and windows that will open only with a smile. Smiling is known to create a chemical cascade of endorphins that create greater happiness. Smiling can welcome new people into your life and boost joy and optimism.
The Bottom Line
As it turns out, I have been lucky after all.
Are you? You can be. As Tennessee Williams said, and as social scientists have shown, it all comes down to this: “Luck is believing you’re lucky.”
And when you do, YOUR BRAIN BELIEVES YOU TOO!
Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent.” His seminar “Taming Your Mind, Unleashing Your Life” is now available online at stevenrcampbell.teachable.com. For more information, call Steven Campbell at 707-480-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.