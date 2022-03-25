As many of you may know, the Rohnert Park-Cotati School District went on strike for about a week, from March 10th - March 17th. The teachers among this district would’ve gone on longer if they needed to, but the school board and superintendent came to an agreement with the teacher union right in time for spring break. Many of the students attending schools within this district underwent seven days of time off, some wishing for some kind of answer on where to turn in work that was supposedly due at some point throughout the week, while others questioned their school board’s decision in holding back on giving their teachers a living wage, especially since most teachers weren’t working on a contract. And then of course, a good portion of the students ‘missing out on school’ didn’t mind having the time off at all.
In the beginning, it was all fun and games, “Oh this strike won’t last ‘til Monday,” I remember saying to my friends. Oh, Savannah of the past, it sure did last longer than you thought, and you really missed your friends. And you know what the freaky part of all of it is? The strike really reminded me of distance learning. Just the idea of being stuck at home during what would be a normal school day, and not being able to necessarily change that. Call that PTSD, call that anxiety, whatever it is it’s freaky.
My mom, as a counselor at a school in said district, was stressed all week long. She tried not to show it, but it was obviously eating at her throughout the week, especially because she wasn’t being paid to fight for what she and her colleagues thought they deserved. With this being said, when my mom shouted, “Yes! YES!” I could only imagine an email, or a text went out that a negotiation was made, and that the teachers’ minds could finally be at peace. Though that moment was positive, there was a dread that hung over me as I knew that I had only a couple more hours to finish a project due the very next day, or so I thought.
The following day, Friday the 18th of March, only about half of the students attending my school showed up, which is acceptable as it was the day before spring break officially began, and it was a half day, ending at 12:10. So as you might assume, the day was very unproductive, but also a day of closure, being able to see friends one last time before spring break, in case it wouldn’t be possible to see them during said break.
All in all, the strike was not only an experience for the Rohnert Park-Cotati School District teachers, but also for the students, and the community. Both parties were definitely impacted to some extent, though it may not be to the extent of the teachers. And just because kids make dumb decisions, and don’t know half of what there is to know, we are still people and us kids experience things on our own levels too. Have any topic ideas? Email me at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
