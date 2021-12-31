Where do potatoes come from?
Idaho may be the US capital for potatoes, but the South American country of Peru is the original hometown. Potatoes were first grown by the Inca Indians of Peru around the time of 8000 BC.
The City of George Washington
There is a city named George. It can be found in the state of Washington. Yes, that is correct. There is a city that goes by the name of George, Washington. It is a small place with a population of 507 people (2017).
World’s largest gold bar
The world’s largest gold bar weighs 250,000 grams or 551.155 lbs. The bar is currently located in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan. Its worth is over $10 million.
East Side story
Originally envisioned to take place in the lower east side of Manhattan, famed musical West Side Story was at first going to be called East Side Story.
More than Shakespeare
The US tax code contains a LOT of text. So much text that it's four times as long as the COMPLETE works of William Shakespeare.
Who is Madam CJ Walker?
Madam CJ Walker (real name Sarah Breedlove) became America’s first African American millionaire as well as the first woman to become a self-made millionaire. Her fortune came from selling her own line of hair products such as Madam Walker’s Wonderful Hair Grower and Madam Walker’s Vegetable Shampoo.
Cockroach grooming habits
Many humans run from or cringe at the sight of a cockroach. It turns out they have a similar reaction when coming in contact with us. Upon coming in contact with a human, a cockroach will run to safety and then proceed to clean itself off.
Why are lips red?
Why do your lips have that natural reddish/pinkish tint to it? That is caused by the blood capillaries that are located just under your lips. The lips are a thinner layer of skin that reflect the color more.
