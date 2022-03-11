1 million seconds
One million seconds! Sounds like a long time, doesn’t it? But exactly how long is it? Calculate the math and 1 million seconds become 11.5 days. What about one billion seconds? That comes out to 31.75 years.
What are paper towns?
Paper towns are fake towns created by cartographers, or map makers, meant to trap or catch anyone who is violating copyright protection and stealing someone else’s map work. In addition to creating these paper towns, mapmakers might throw in some fake rivers and roads as well.
What is Arachibutyrophobia?
What is Arachibutyrophobia? If you are a fan of peanut butter, you more than likely do not suffer from this. Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the top (or roof) of your mouth.
Movie trailers
Part of the film watching experience are the movie trailers, or previews, that are shown. But why are they called trailers when they are shown before the movie? That’s because once upon a time these preview clips were shown AFTER the movie, hence the name “trailer.”
What is Phobiaphobia?
There are over 400 known phobias in the world. You have the fear of spiders, the fear of love, the fear of beds, to name a few, and you also have the fear of phobias. Yes, loosely translated that comes out to the fear of fear, also known as ‘Phobiaphobia.’
Cracking knuckles
Contrary to what some used to believe, cracking your knuckles does not hurt or cause any bone damage. The sound you hear is bursting gas bubbles.
An ambush of tigers
What do you call a group of tigers in the wild? They are called an “ambush.” Tigers are known to be solitary animals but when they do travel in a pack, it’s considered an AMBUSH of tigers.
Tied for warmest year ever
According to a NASA analysis, the years 2016 and 2020 are tied for the WARMEST YEAR ever on record.
To keep it from freezing
Some modern Eskimos use a refrigerator to keep their food warm. Well, maybe not warm, but at room temperature. Leaving it out ‘in the elements’ could lead to freezer burned food.
A ‘Dynasty’ is launched
On January 12, 1981, television broadcast network ABC launched the nighttime soap opera “Dynasty” with a 3-hour tv movie. This show would go on to reach #1 rated status and would stay on the air for eight seasons.
