Bacon and Blue Cheeseburger
2 pounds ground beef
1 package crumbled blue cheese
¼ cup real bacon bits
½ teaspoon black pepper
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix well. Shape the mixture into 8 equal-sized patties. Grill for 8 to 12 minutes. Or until cooked to medium-well or well-done, turning halfway through the grilling.
Serve on hamburger buns with romaine lettuce and some creamy blue cheese dressing.
Sweet-Pickle Potato Salad
5 pounds red potatoes, washed and cut into 1-inch chunks
2 cups mayonnaise
1 jar super-sweet dill pickles, drained and chopped, with juice reserved
8 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
4 celery stalks, chopped
1 tablespoon salt
Dash of sugar
1 teaspoon black pepper
Place the potatoes in a large pot and add just enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and cook for 12 to
15 minutes or until fork tender;
drain. Allow to cool slightly, then place in
a large bowl. Add the remaining ingredients, including the reserved pickle juice; mix well. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.
If you like extra-moist potato salad, then add an extra cup of mayonnaise before serving.
Grilled Corn on the Cob
½ cup butter, softened
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper (for optional use ground red pepper)
8 ears fresh corn, husked
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. In a small bowl, combine the butter, chili powder, salt, and pepper; mix well. Brush the corn with the butter mixture, coating completely. Wrap each ear in a piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place the wrapped corn on the grill rack and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the kernels are tender, turning halfway through the cooking. Carefully open the foil, remove the corn, and serve hot.
Layered Watermelon Cake
1 package (7 ounces) chocolate-covered raisins
20 drops red food color, divided
1 package white cake mix, batter prepared according to the package directions
1 container of vanilla frosting
8 drops of green food coloring
Reserve 2 tablespoons of the chocolate-covered raisins. Add the remaining chocolate-covered raisins and 12 drops red food color to the cake batter; mix well. Bake according to the package directions in two 8-inch round cake pans that have been coated with nonstick cooking spray, lined with waxed paper, and coated again with the cooking spray. Let cool for 10 minutes, then invert onto wire racks to cool completely. Place the frosting in 2 medium bowls, dividing it equally. Add the green food color to one bowl, mix well. Add the remaining 8 drops red food color to the second bowl; mix well. Place 1 cake layer upside down on a serving plate and frost the top with half of the red frosting. Place the second layer on the first and frost the top with the remaining red frosting. Frost the sides with the green frosting. Sprinkle the reserved 2 tablespoons chocolate-covered raisins over the top to look like seeds. Serve or cover loosely until ready to serve.
