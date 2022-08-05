Our government doesn’t seem to be too eager in stopping homelessness. They’re so lax, in fact, that they’re protecting them. By this I mean, the homeless in California are getting away with a lot; they’ve been given a lot of power. Meanwhile so many women don’t even get a say over their own uteruses. How does that make sense?
According to the Press Democrat, “A U.S. District Court judge has granted a temporary restraining order blocking Sonoma County and Santa Rosa from clearing an encampment along the city’s Joe Rodota Trail. The order came Monday afternoon, hours after seven homeless individuals camping on the trail requested the order in the U.S. District Court for Northern California. They accused the county of planning an eviction without providing sufficient shelter options as federal law requires.” However, the county did provide shelter, and even though it wasn’t permanent (as it shouldn’t be) it would provide a place for the homeless to stay, which is required by law in order to move any single homeless person from their living space.
Even with the provided shelter, the homeless were complaining, “Others in the encampment have said they feared their belongings would be damaged, lost or discarded if they went into a shelter. Some had concerns about the noise and security in congregant housing, while others complained that the rules in congregant housing were too restrictive,” (Emma Murphy). I’m sorry, but beggars don’t get to be choosers. In my opinion, if you’re living on the street, in dirt and filth, you should be grateful to receive the opportunity to have a roof over your head, long enough to get back on your feet. It’s going to be hard, but it shouldn’t be any harder than defecating on the sidewalk for all to see, and sitting in the blaring, hot sun asking for change from anybody and everybody that passes by.
I understand, many of the homeless population suffer from mental illness, and so they aren’t always able to make decisions for themselves that’ll help themselves thrive but letting them stick around on public recreational property isn’t going to do them any better, especially if they pose a risk for the people around them.
Judge Haywood S. Gillam, Jr. should not have made such a powerful move, because its impact doesn’t just affect the 30-35 individuals living on the Joe Rodota trail, but it also affects the families that use the Joe Rodota trail for recreational purposes. It’s unfortunate that the government is avoiding dealing with the homeless problem in California. So much so that we have far more homeless here than any other state in the U.S.A., with over 160,000 homeless personnel while all other states have below 100,000, as of 2020 according to USA Facts.
Don’t take this article as a complaint, but as motivation to do something to better our community. It’s best not to enable the homeless to get away with whatever they want, regardless of their mental status, because it's not fair to us or them. My email is always open at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
