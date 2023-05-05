Many parents and high school seniors are considering college options for after high school. It’s a major life decision. Young adults and parents can become financially crippled if careful consideration is not given.  Here are some of the most expensive colleges in America and then a list of some of the cheapest colleges in America. 

College

Tuition Cost

1. Franklin & Marshall College

$65,652

2. Columbia University

$65,524

3. Reed College

$64,450

4. Vassar College

$63,840

5. Tufts University

$63,804

6. University of Southern California

$63,468

7. Boston College

$62,950

8. Haverford

$62,850

9. Brown University

$62,680

10. Harvey Mudd College

$62,516

11. Northwestern University

$62,391

12. University of Chicago

$61,179

13. Wellesley College

$61,584

14. Oberlin College

$61,106

15. Sarah Lawrence College

$60,700

16. Dartmouth College

$60,687

17. University of Rochester

$60,550

18. Johns Hopkins University

$60,480

19. Claremont McKenna College

$60,480

20. Barnard College

$60,478

Most of these schools are public and the listed price is for in-state residents. Schools are arranged from lowest total cost to highest.

School

Location

Total Cost (2022-2023)

Antioch College AG

Hampton, VA

$148

Sitting Bull College

Fort Yates, ND

$496

Northern Marianas College

Saipan, MP

$1,841

EDP University of Puerto Rico-Manati

Manati, PR

$2,581

University of Arkansas System eVersity

Little Rock, AR

$2,617

St Petersburg College

Clearwater, FL

$2,702

Caribbean University-Bayamon

Bayamon, PR

$2,823

Caribbean University-Carolina

Carolina, PR

$2,970

Caribbean University-Ponce

Ponce, PR

$3,033

Elizabeth City State University

Elizabeth City, NC

$3,270

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL

$3,306

Pensacola State College

Pensacola, FL

$3,351

Eastern Florida State College

Cocoa, FL

$3,445

Caribbean University-Vega Baja

Vega Baja, PR

$3,539

Atlantic University College

Guaynabo, PR

$3,557

Texas A&M University-Central Texas

Killeen, TX

$3,637

Dewey University-Juana Diaz

Juana Diaz, PR

$3,854

California State University, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA

$3,859

Indian River State College

Fort Pierce, FL

$3,878

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College

New York, NY

$3,897

CUNY Lehman College

Bronx, NY

$3,913

CUNY Hunter College

New York, NY

$4,014

Dewey University-Manati

Manati, PR

$4,081

Texas A&M International University

Laredo, TX

$4,165

South Florida State College

Avon Park, FL

$4,228

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Edinburg, TX

$4,419

CUNY City College

New York, NY

$4,546

Pasco-Hernando State College

New Port Richey, FL

$4,637

EDP University of Puerto Rico-Humacao

Humacao, PR

$4,669

California State University-Dominguez Hills

Carson, CA

$4,683

CUNY Brooklyn College

Brooklyn, NY

$4,736

Berea College

Berea, KY

$4,938

University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla

Aguadilla, PR

$4,984

Dewey University, Carolina

Carolina, PR

$5,018

When in doubt, go to your local community college your first year or two.  Take general classes that can be transferred to your desired institution. Your local community college may offer everything you need to achieve your goals without financially bankrupting you. 

Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of numerous schools including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington Seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 12 books including Uncommon Sense. His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.

