Many parents and high school seniors are considering college options for after high school. It’s a major life decision. Young adults and parents can become financially crippled if careful consideration is not given. Here are some of the most expensive colleges in America and then a list of some of the cheapest colleges in America.
College
Tuition Cost
1. Franklin & Marshall College
$65,652
2. Columbia University
$65,524
3. Reed College
$64,450
4. Vassar College
$63,840
5. Tufts University
$63,804
6. University of Southern California
$63,468
7. Boston College
$62,950
8. Haverford
$62,850
9. Brown University
$62,680
10. Harvey Mudd College
$62,516
11. Northwestern University
$62,391
12. University of Chicago
$61,179
13. Wellesley College
$61,584
14. Oberlin College
$61,106
15. Sarah Lawrence College
$60,700
16. Dartmouth College
$60,687
17. University of Rochester
$60,550
18. Johns Hopkins University
$60,480
19. Claremont McKenna College
$60,480
20. Barnard College
$60,478
Source: https: thecollegeinvestor.com
Most of these schools are public and the listed price is for in-state residents. Schools are arranged from lowest total cost to highest.
School
Location
Total Cost (2022-2023)
Antioch College AG
Hampton, VA
$148
Sitting Bull College
Fort Yates, ND
$496
Northern Marianas College
Saipan, MP
$1,841
EDP University of Puerto Rico-Manati
Manati, PR
$2,581
University of Arkansas System eVersity
Little Rock, AR
$2,617
St Petersburg College
Clearwater, FL
$2,702
Caribbean University-Bayamon
Bayamon, PR
$2,823
Caribbean University-Carolina
Carolina, PR
$2,970
Caribbean University-Ponce
Ponce, PR
$3,033
Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City, NC
$3,270
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
$3,306
Pensacola State College
Pensacola, FL
$3,351
Eastern Florida State College
Cocoa, FL
$3,445
Caribbean University-Vega Baja
Vega Baja, PR
$3,539
Atlantic University College
Guaynabo, PR
$3,557
Texas A&M University-Central Texas
Killeen, TX
$3,637
Dewey University-Juana Diaz
Juana Diaz, PR
$3,854
California State University, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
$3,859
Indian River State College
Fort Pierce, FL
$3,878
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
New York, NY
$3,897
CUNY Lehman College
Bronx, NY
$3,913
CUNY Hunter College
New York, NY
$4,014
Dewey University-Manati
Manati, PR
$4,081
Texas A&M International University
Laredo, TX
$4,165
South Florida State College
Avon Park, FL
$4,228
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Edinburg, TX
$4,419
CUNY City College
New York, NY
$4,546
Pasco-Hernando State College
New Port Richey, FL
$4,637
EDP University of Puerto Rico-Humacao
Humacao, PR
$4,669
California State University-Dominguez Hills
Carson, CA
$4,683
CUNY Brooklyn College
Brooklyn, NY
$4,736
Berea College
Berea, KY
$4,938
University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
Aguadilla, PR
$4,984
Dewey University, Carolina
Carolina, PR
$5,018
Source: prepscholar.com/cheapest-colleges-in-the-us
When in doubt, go to your local community college your first year or two. Take general classes that can be transferred to your desired institution. Your local community college may offer everything you need to achieve your goals without financially bankrupting you.
Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of numerous schools including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington Seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 12 books including Uncommon Sense. His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.
