Throughout the entire school year, I as well as many other 8th graders were excited for the end of the year trip to New York and D.C. with our school. Friends and family shared the many adventures and sights they saw during their 8th grade trip. So, as you might expect, my excitement only grew. The unfortunate part was that the trip wasn’t until after the school year was over, so we would have to wait a whole grade before we could go on this trip, but after going on this trip, the wait was worth it.
When the trip finally did come, everybody was practically jumping out of their seats with excitement. It was awkward at first because not everybody knew each other when we got on the bus to go to the airport. But once we did get to the airport, everybody kind of split off into their groups and found their people. While we waited to board the plane and take off, everybody ran through the airport like a bunch of crazy people. With the freedom we had, we practically ran the place. However, once everyone took their seats on the plane, it wasn’t long until everybody passed out.
When we finally got to destination one, D.C., we all started the day on four hours of sleep. We went from monument to monument, and from memorial to memorial, shoving in every ounce of sightseeing we could until the hotel was ready for us. By the end of the day, we were so tired the bus was quiet on the way to the hotel. That night most of us fell asleep faster than a mother with her newborn baby.
The next couple of days were full of more sightseeing, but more importantly we saw our nation's capital, White House, Supreme Court, and various other federal and important government buildings. Some of the memorials and monuments we saw were the Holocaust Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, etc.
Eventually, we got on a bus and drove to New York. Many of us slept, but then again many of us didn’t.
In New York the skyscrapers seemed to surpass the sky itself and venture right off into space. There were people at every corner, and local food vendors on every street. The whole group saw Ground Zero, Central Park, The Statue of Liberty, a Broadway show, Times Square, the Subway etc. Besides the never-ending heat and humidity, the trip was amazing. And the cost was totally worth it, for the most part.
All in all, the trip was fantastic. It exceeded my expectations, and it was very cool to see all these things with some of the same people I went to school with. If I ever had the option to do it again, I would, even if it would mean more bake sales. Also, if you ever need to reach me, my email is always open at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
