Colored eggs
2 cups water
4 teaspoons white vinegar
4 food colors
12 hard-boiled eggs
In each of 4 small bowls, combine ½ cup water and 1 teaspoon vinegar. Add ¼ teaspoon of a different food color to each bowl. Roll an egg in each bowl and allow to sit until the desired colored is attained, turning occasionally. Drain on a rack over a paper towel-lined platter and allow to dry completely. Repeat until all the eggs are colored.
NOTE: Colored eggs can also be made with natural dyes such as hard-boiling your eggs in water with blueberries to create blue-purple eggs. You can also try boiling them in water combined with seasonings such as turmeric for yellow eggs.
Hot Cross buns
4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 packages active dry yeast
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons milk, divided
½ cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup granulated sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
3 eggs
¼ cup raisins
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Coat a medium bowl and 2 baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, the yeast and cinnamon; mix well. In a small saucepan, heat ¾ cup milk, the oil, granulated sugar, and salt just until warm.
Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture. Add the eggs and beat with an electric beater on low speed for 30 seconds, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Increase the speed to high and beat for 3 more minutes. Stir in the raisins and the remaining 2 cups flour to form a soft dough. Shape into a ball and place in the coated medium bowl, turning to coat the dough on all sides. Cover and place in a warm place to rise for 30 minutes or until doubled in size. Place the dough on a lightly floured surface, punch down and divide into 24 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a small ball and place 1 ½ inches apart on the coated baking sheets. Cover and allow to rise in a warm place for 30 minutes or until doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden. Allow to cool. In a small bowl, combine the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and the remaining 2 tablespoons milk; mix well. Spoon into a small resealable plastic storage bag. Cut a small corner off the bag and make a cross with the confectioners’ sugar mixture on each bun. Serve or cover until ready to serve.
Maple-glazed ham and sweet potatoes
One 5-6 pound fully cooked semi-boneless ham
1 cup maple syrup
1/4/ cup orange marmalade
1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
8 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line a roasting pan with aluminum foil and coat the foil with nonstick cooking spray. Place the ham in the roasting pan. In a large bowl, combine the maple syrup, marmalade, and mustard; mix well. Add the potatoes and toss, coating completely. Place the potatoes around the ham and use the remaining maple syrup mixture to coat the ham on all sides. Bake for 1 ¾ to 2 hours or until the ham is golden and the potatoes are fork-tender, basting with the pan juice every 30 minutes.
Fruity egg nests
5 cups fruit-flavored multigrain cereal rings
2 cups colored miniature marshmallows
2 packages white baking bars
2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
¾ cup jellybeans
Line a large baking sheet with waxed paper. In a large bowl, toss together the cereal and marshmallows. Melt the baking bars and shortening in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring until smooth. Add to the cereal mixture, stirring until completely coated. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto the baking sheet. Press 2 to 3 jellybeans into the center of each nest and allow to cool until set. Serve or place in an airtight container until ready to serve.
