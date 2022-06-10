Since day one, the media has worked fear into how it presents information on Covid. Well, not just Covid, but just about everything. However, that’s a discussion for another day.
Anyway, Covid has been presented as a threat, as something to be feared of, and to be fair in the beginning we didn’t have much information on the new virus, and on top of that, people were dying so it was reasonable to be worrisome and cautious while going through everyday life. But the media brought irrational fear into the world, and so, as a response to this factor of fear, some people have gone to extreme measures to avoid catching it.
As expected, the government put procedures and regulations into play as well. But as Covid becomes less of a ‘killing disease’ and more of a common cold, wouldn’t it be expected that these regulations and procedures would start to diminish? Wouldn’t the demand to take PCR and Antigen tests start to decrease? I sure would think so, especially because covid is no longer killing people, at least that I know of.
Sure, Covid does still cause people to be bedridden, but that is only in more extreme cases. You could say the extreme cases resemble that of the flu, and the less extreme cases resemble that of a common cold. So, it’d make sense to take away these procedures right, because Covid is just another seasonal virus?
The reason this topic has come up is because I’m tired of society making a big deal about ‘new Covid cases’ and ‘staying home’ and such because Covid is too similar to a cold to make a big deal of it. Especially since many people decide not to take the test claiming what they have is ‘just a cold,’ and end up giving Covid to other people. So, in that case, since Covid is too hard to differentiate from the common cold or flu, why is society still treating it like the ‘big bad wolf?’ I just need to know!
Another thing to add, is that many people are expecting a ‘forever cure’ to the virus, but in a realistic sense, wouldn’t a cure be unreasonable? Covid isn’t like cancer or other more autoimmune diseases, so it’s the least important to prioritize if it ever needed a cure, which I doubt.
Also, at what point will the need for boosters and such start to dwindle out? Because since it is just a common cold these days, why would we need a booster against it? It’s not as strong as it used to be, so it just seems so unnecessary! Add that to the list of unnecessary things in the world. I guess the overbearing question here is, how long will Covid be a problem?
Do you have any topic ideas? If so, email me at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
