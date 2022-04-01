The distant city and various full, rushing rivers and waterways below grew closer and closer as we, and the aircraft that carried us, grew closer to its destination, the Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts. Now being in a new time zone, three hours ahead compared to the Western side of the country, the sky was dark, darker than it was when we left to take off, five hours before. As we left the bustling and rather full airport, we entered a taxi and hoped the driver would take us to the right place, and in a timely manner, that way we could drop off our luggage and find some food to eat before everybody got hangry.
The house door creaked open as the six of us shuffled up the steep steps and into the wood based Victorian AirBnB. We looked around in awe as the furniture taking up a greater part of the house was vintage, and how the model of the house was as old as we believed our country to be. We roamed the internet before we found a place to eat, and then settled down in the house after our stomachs were full.
The next couple of days were full of touring and sightseeing, as well as picture taking and history reviewing. Some of us, still adjusting to the time change, fell asleep early, while others still rambunctious after the day’s adventure and precedents ran around the house, treating it like a playground.
The morning later, we took some tours and bought some souvenirs for ourselves, but mostly for friends and family, (at least for me). We adventured Cape Cod, though we were rather underdressed for the amount of wind and cold weather that faced us. Instead of walking around town, like it was some nice sunny day, we drove around with the wind shield wipers on tired, cold, and somewhat wet. We went home after a hot second, and just like the night before, some of us fell right to sleep, while some ran crazy around the house.
The day after was much different in the sense it wasn’t as cold, and wasn’t rainy at all. We went to a town called Dorchester, a place my brother and I went to with my dad a couple years back. It was nostalgic. It was fun. It was so great to go back to the restaurant we had been to, three days in a row when we came with my dad. And you know what was even better? Going to the ice cream shop just down the street that gives you a fat glob of hot fudge as one of the various toppings you can choose from, again a place we went to several times in a row the week we were here in Boston, with my dad.
Between the history, business, tall buildings, and small towns resembling that of those in Sonoma County, Boston was a great place to be and I hope everyone can visit Massachusetts one day to see just how great it really is.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
