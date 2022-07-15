Hazelnut-crusted Brie
2 Brie Cheese rounds (8 ounces each)
1 package frozen puff pastry (2 sheets thawed)
1 egg beaten
1 cup chopped hazelnuts
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a large, rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Place 1 Brie round in the center of each sheet of pub pastry and bring the edges up to the center, completely covering the Brie; pinch the dough firmly to seal. Trim and discard any excess dough and place seam side down on the baking sheet. Brush the tops of the puff pastry with the beaten egg and sprinkle with the hazelnuts. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the Brie is melted. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
It adds a nice touch to serve this with baguette chips that you make by thinly slicing a long then baguette and toasting until golden brown.
Vichyssoise
2 tablespoons butter
2 large onions, diced
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
2 cans ready-to-use chicken broth
4 large potatoes, peeled and diced
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 cups half and half
3 scallions, sliced into ringlets
Melt the butter in a soup pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and black pepper and sauté for 5 to 6 minutes; or until the onions are tender. Add the chicken broth, potatoes, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Remove from the heat and stir in the half-and-half. Chill for at least 4 hours or until well chilled. In a blender, puree the chilled soup on high speed until smooth. Four into individual bowls and top with the scallions.
Beef Bourguignon
½ stick of butter
1 medium onion, chopped
½ cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 pounds beef round steak, cut into 1-inch chunks
½ pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 cup dry red wine
1 bay leaf
1-pound wide egg noodles, cooked according to the package directions.
Melt the butter in a soup pot over medium-high heat and sauté the onion for 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile in a medium bowl combine the flour, salt, pepper; mix well. Add the beef and toss to coat evenly. Add the coated beef to the pot and brown for 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the red wine, beef brother and bay leaf. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 1 ½ hours. Uncover and cook for 15 to 20 more minutes or until the beef is tender and the sauce has thickened. Remove and discard the bay leaf. Serve over the noodles.
Mixed-up Roasted Vegetables
4 medium yellow squash, cut into ½ inch slices
3 medium zucchinis, cut into ½ inch slices
3 medium onions, quartered
4 medium bell peppers and combination of red, yellow, and green cut into 1 ½ inch chunks
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray. Combine all the vegetables in a large bowl, toss to combine. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; mix well. Drizzle over the vegetables and toss until well coated. Lay the vegetables in a single layer on the baking sheets. Roast for 20 minutes or until tender, turning the vegetables halfway through the cooking.
Light and easy Crepes Suzette
1 cup flour
1 cup low-fat milk
¼ cup egg substitute
1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus extra for cooking
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
Juice of 2 oranges
½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 tablespoon cornstarch
In a medium bowl, with an electric beater on medium speed, beat the flour, milk, egg substitute, 1 tablespoon oil, the granulated sugar and salt until smooth. Lightly brush a small skillet with oil, then heat over medium-low heat. Pour ¼ cup of the batter into the skillet, tilting the skillet to coat the bottom evenly with the batter; cook for 1 minutes per side, or until the edges are brown. Remove to a baking sheet, cover loosely with aluminum foil, and keep warm in a 200-degree oven until ready to serve. Continue with the remaining batter, brushing the skillet with oil as needed. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the orange juice in a small saucepan, combine the remaining orange juice, the brown sugar and butter over low heat. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. In a small bowl, combine the reserved 2 tablespoons orange juice and the cornstarch, mix well. Stir into the sauce and cook until thickened. Fold each crepe in half, then in half again, place on a serving platter and spoon the orange sauce over the top. Serve immediately.
You may want to top each crepe with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and spoon the orange sauce over that.
