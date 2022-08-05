Honey-Mustard-Swirl Bread
1 loaf frozen bread dough, thawed
3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard
2 tablespoons honey
Coat a 9 X 5 loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place the dough on a piece of plastic wrap and using your fingers, spread it out to a 9 X 12 rectangle. In a small bowl, combine the mustard and honey; mix well. Spread over the dough, leaving a ½ inch border around the edges. Pulling the dough up with the plastic wrap, roll up the dough jelly-roll style from a shorter side. Discard the plastic wrap and place the roll seam down in the loaf pan. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise for 30 minutes or until doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Uncover the dough and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Maple Mustard Dressing
1 ¼ cups mayonnaise
2/3 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup real maple syrup
2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
1 tablespoon white vinegar
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon minced onion flakes
In a medium bowl, whisk together all the ingredients until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately or cover and chill; whisk again just before serving.
Parsley Buttered Potatoes
5 pounds red potatoes, washed and quartered
1 cup butter, melted
1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon dry mustard
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Place the potatoes in a soup pot and add just enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until fork tender; drain and place in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; mix well and pour over the warm potatoes. Toss until well coated and serve immediately.
Orange Mustard Pork Tenderloin
2 pork tenderloins
¼ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup orange marmalade
1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9 X 13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the tenderloins in the baking dish and season with the salt. In a small bowl, combine the marmalade and mustard; mix well and brush over the tenderloins. Bake for 35 to 50 minutes or until no longer pink, basting occasionally with the pan juices. Slice and serve.
For dessert go to your favorite ice cream store and treat yourself with your favorite ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.