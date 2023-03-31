Pinecone Cheese Ball
2 cups finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
½ cup crumbled blue cheese
½ heavy cream
½ tsp. dry mustard
1 jar whole roasted almonds
1 sprig fresh rosemary or parsley
In a medium bowl, combine the cheddar cheese, blue cheese, heavy cream, and mustard; mix until well combines. Cover and chill for 2 hours. Spoon onto a serving dish and form into a pinecone shape. Place the almonds in the cheese mixture to make it look like a pinecone covering the surface completely. Place the herb sprig at the wide end of the pinecone and serve or cover and chill until ready to serve.
Serve with your favorite crackers.
Meat Loaf Cake
2 to 2 ½ pounds lean ground beef
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 cup Italian-flavored bread crumbs
1 ½ cups ketchup, divided
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper
4 cups warm mashed potatoes
8 cherry tomatoes, halved
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 10-inch Bundt or tube pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, onion, breadcrumbs, 1 cup ketchup, the eggs, salt, and pepper; mix well. Place in the prepared pan. Spread the remaining ½ cup ketchup over the top of the meat. Bake for 1 to 1 ¼ hours, or until the juices run clear; drain off any liquid. Allow to sit for 5 minutes, then remove to a serving platter. Frost the meat with the mashed potatoes and garnish the bottom edge with the cherry tomato halves.
Spaghetti Squash Scampi
1 medium spaghetti squash
½ cup butter
4 garlic cloves, minced
¾ tsp. salt
¾ tsp. black pepper
Fill a soup pot with 1 inch of water. Add the whole squash and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and cook for 25 to 30 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a knife. Transfer to a cutting board and allow to cool slightly, about 15 minutes. Carefully cut the squash lengthwise in half, then use a soup spoon to remove and discard the seeds. Scrape the inside of the squash with a fork, separating it into noodle-like strands. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minutes or until golden. Add the salt, pepper, and shredded squash and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until heated through, stirring constantly.
Cherry Lasagna
2 cans cherry pie filling
8 lasagna noodles, cooked according to directions
1 container ricotta cheese
3 eggs
½ cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup plus 3 tbsp. Firmly packed light brown sugar, divided
¼ cup quick-cooking or old-fashioned rolled oats
3 tbsp. butter softened
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
½ cup sour cream
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9X13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Spread 1 can of cherry pie filling in the baking dish. Layer 4 noodles evenly over the pie filling. In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta cheese, eggs, and granulated sugar; mix well. Spread over the noodles and top with the remaining 4 noodles. Spoon the remaining can of pie filling over the noodles. In a small bowl, combine the flour, 1/3 cup brown sugar, the rolled oats, butter, and cinnamon until crumbly. Sprinkle over the pie filling and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or heated through. Allow to cool for 15 minutes. Meanwhile in a medium bowl, combine the sour cream and the remaining 3 tbsp.. Brown sugar; mix well. Drizzle over the top of the lasagna and serve warm.
Have yourself a Happy April Fools dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.