The Fit-It Clinic is an event to repair your damaged, broken, or torn items!! Experts and enthusiasts are offering assistance repairing bicycles and other wheeled transportation, lamps, small appliances, clothing, and other textiles. Oh, and sharpen your dull kitchen knives!
Come enjoy upcycled art, the Sonoma County Library Bibliobus, the Children’s Museum On-The-Go Bus, tours of Greenlynx, a textile & fashion book sale, and a clothing swap. The Fix-It Clinic is co-sponsored by Zero Waste Sonoma, TekTailor, Community Bikes Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Tool Library, Greenlynx, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Green Mary, and Sonoma County Library.
This is one of the events of 1st Annual Zero Waste Week hosted by Zero Waste North Bay from July 24th to 30th, with free events open to the public. Organizations and community groups across Sonoma County will be hosting different events throughout the week to raise awareness about the environmental impacts of waste and offer actionable ways to live a zero-waste lifestyle. This is an opportunity for participants to learn new skills, build community, and create sustainable habits through the lens of zero waste. Let’s focus on solutions for reducing, reusing, redesigning, repurposing, repairing, recycling, and composting to limit landfill, water, and energy waste!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.