Zero Waste Sonoma will host a free Fix-It Clinic and Reuse Fair on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Tek Tailor Parking lot at 3251 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa . Attendees are invited to bring their clothing/textiles, lamps, and bicycles in need of basic repairs, to receive help from experts. This collaborative event emphasizes the repair and reuse of existing items and materials, while easing the burden on our local landfill, and saving participants money.
Other activities include a clothing swap (attendees may bring one bag from home), tours of GreenLynx Reuse Store & Reclaimed Lumber across Santa Rosa Ave., and a used book sale. There will also be fun for the kids with the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County offering activities at their Museum-On-The-Go Bus. Tacos from El Coronel Taco Truck will be provided through a sponsorship from Recology Sonoma Marin.
To further promote the idea of reuse, the event will feature upcycled art from local artists including Patrick Amiot and Trashion Fashion of the Sonoma Community Center.
Zero Waste Sonoma is the County’s local government agency established to help residents reduce, reuse, recycle, and discard all materials in the safest and most environmentally responsible way through education and outreach, the Zero Waste Guide, and more.
Tek Tailor, the event host, is a sewing and textile company that makes the old new again as they receive discarded textiles such as vinyl records, signage, fire hoses and feed bags, and remake them into unique, colorful, and purposeful items.
The well-established event greening entity, Green Mary, has launched a non-profit arm called Goodwerks that delivers essential goods to underserved communities and provides zero-waste services to nonprofit entities and supports activities that advance reusing, repurposing, and rethinking our wasteful habits.
Community Bikes’ mission is to promote the use of bicycles as environmentally friendly alternatives to automobiles, and to teach all – regardless of age, skill level or financial status, to safely maintain, repair and reuse bikes and bike equipment. Experts from this long-standing organization will be fixing and teaching at the event.
GreenLynx offers a reuse store, lumber yard, woodworking, and deconstruction services to make it easy for locals to save trees, upcycle, and repurpose building materials for a positive environmental impact.
