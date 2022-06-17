Free Zoom workshop for anyone who wants to write in a freestyle method of writing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 7: Susan Bono: Ready, Set, Pivot!
Personal narratives are documents of change. They always contain a “before” and “after.” This is really useful to remember when building our stories. In our time together, we’ll explore this concept and experiment with some structures that create natural pivots or shift points. Susan Bono brings wry humor, gentle guidance, and ever-evolving wisdom to the teaching of memoir and personal essay.
July 14 and 21
Marlene Cullen will suggest prompts and we'll Just Write!
Marlene is passionate about encouraging people to write, especially those who think they can’t write. Her series of books, The Write Spot, features writing that entertains as well as inspires writing, available from your local bookseller and as both print and ereaders from Amazon.
To register:
www.TheWriteSpot.us Click on “Writers Forum.”
Writers Forum is brought to you by Aqus Community Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring people together.
