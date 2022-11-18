The Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra will present a concert under the direction of its Conductor Cynthia Weichel, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3 pm at Burbank Auditorium on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave. General admission tickets are now on sale at Eventbrite: $12 adults, $6 students, seniors, and children. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
The concert features a program of lighthearted seasonal music for the whole family to enjoy. “It is our gift to the community - to bring the joy and spirit of the season,” says Weichel. “The afternoon will include surprises for all who attend.”
The program includes music from The Polar Express, selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, Winter Wonderland, Let it Snow, Skater’s Waltz by Waldteufel, Leroy Anderson’s famous Sleigh Ride, the polka Unter Donner und Blitz by Johann Strauss Jr., Vaughan Williams lovely Fantasia on Greensleeves, Victor Herbert’s lively March of the Toys, and more!
The 54-piece orchestra represents college students and community members from all over Sonoma County.
Conductor, Cynthia Weichel, is on the faculty of the SRJC, where she teaches Classical Music Appreciation, Music History and studio violin/viola instructor. Weichel is a native of Santa Rosa and an alumna of SRJC. She received her Bachelor’s degree in music from Sonoma State University and a Master’s degree in Orchestral Conducting from CSU, Sacramento. Ms. Weichel has been conducting orchestras in Sonoma County for over 35 years. She is currently the Founder/Conductor of the North Bay Sinfonietta and the popular Symphonic Reading Orchestra. She was previously the conductor of the SRJC Orchestra from 1999-2012, and was also the Assistant Conductor of the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestras for over 10 years. As a professional violinist, she has been a member of the Santa Rosa Symphony, and the Napa Valley Symphony for over 20 years.
For more information go to cweichel@santarosa.edu.
