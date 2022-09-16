In a four to one vote, the Windsor Town Council voted to stop permitting new gas stations and stop allowing existing stations from expanding their gas and diesel fueling facilities. The measure was brought to the town council by the Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations (CONGAS), a Sonoma County based community group that asserts that the logical first step in addressing the climate crisis is to cease adding fossil fuel infrastructure in our communities.
“This is not a local issue, it’s a planetary issue,” stated Mayor Sam Salmon, who describes himself not as just a supporter of the measure, but an advocate. “It’s not just about the high temperatures over the past few days, it’s bigger than that,” he said, referring to the global climate crisis. Windsor adopted a climate emergency resolution in 2019 and this measure is seen as a logical follow-on.
The movement to cease permitting new gas stations began in Petaluma in early 2021 when they became the first city in the U.S. to adopt such a measure. To date, five cities in Sonoma County have enacted such prohibitions: Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Cotati, and Santa Rosa. CONGAS leaders are engaged with the three remaining cities and the county to take similar action.
Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of CONGAS stated that “there is so much we need to do to save the planet. In our view the first step is to stop permitting the things that compound the problem. Gas stations are in that category. They are a waste of public resources, impose local pollution burdens, contribute to the climate crisis, and leave a wake of destruction to communities around the world where oil is extracted, transported, and refined,” he said.
Vice Mayor Esther Lemus encouraged her peers to “take bold action” in the face of the climate crisis and affirmed that the city needs to build the infrastructure of the future.
In her comments prior to her vote in favor, Council member Rosa Reynoza pointed out that many people she knows can’t afford a new car whether it’s electric or gas powered and that efforts need to continue to serve all the residents of Windsor with affordable, accessible mobility.
The lone dissenter in the four to one vote, Mike Wall, stated concerns about what might happen if one of the four stations in town closes and asserted that the measure is “not necessary.” However, CONGAS representatives point out that there are several active gas station proposals in the county and the ordinance is necessary to ensure no new toxic sites are created that will require costly cleanup in just a few years when they become obsolete.
