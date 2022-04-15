Willowglen ribbon cutting

In partnership with Burbank Housing and the Willowglen Developer, we celebrate the opening of the Willowglen Apartments. The 36-unit affordable community is in southeast Rohnert Park and close to amenities. Residents are steps away to SOMO Village and Maurice Fredericks Park.
The affordable units at Willowglen are set aside for households earning at or between 30-60 percent of the Area Median Income.
We continue to attract housing at all levels–a strategic priority of our council. The Willowglen Apartment community brings the number of affordable housing units in Rohnert Park to 1,200. Addressing affordable housing needs includes rentals, homeownership units, and supportive housing.
