Wheels and Wings show

The Pacific Coast Air Museum (PCAM) held their Wheels and Wings car show Saturday at the PCAM museum with 195 cars on display among the museum’s aircraft. Chris Brown, President of PCAM, said the car count went from 99 cars last year to almost double the amount this year. Chris has overseen the car show for six years and he was pleased that the last two years have seen such an increase in the car count. The museum had to add more space for the added participation. With the cars placed around and under the museums display of over 35 airplanes spectators could walk around and get up close to the displays and talk to the owners of the cars. PCAM uses the event to raise money for the museum’s efforts to restore the aircraft.
“Our mission is to Educate and Inspire both young and old about our aviation heritage and space technology, to Preserve historic aircraft and artifacts, and to Honor veterans.” (Quote from PCAM website)
