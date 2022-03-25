The Oscar’s are this weekend and the best way to enjoy the show is to watch with fellow movie lovers. The Rialto in Sebastopol is having their annual Oscar party this weekend. It benefits the awesome charity Food for Thought. The Red Carpet begins at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. $50 per person. Tickets include passed appetizers and two drinks served in the viewing room. Prizes offered for best dressed and best decorated mask. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. The Rialto is located at 6868 McKinley St. Sebastopol. If you haven’t seen the movies nominated for Best Picture you’re in luck. I will tell you where to find these movies. My favorite, “West Side Story” can be seen on Disney +. Ariana DeBose is a lock to win best supporting actress. Another favorite, “CODA” can be seen on Apple +. Troy Kotsur should win best supporting actor. He plays Marlee Matlin’s husband. This would be the first time a deaf actor would win an Oscar. Matlin won back in 1987 for “Children of a Lesser God.” The movie could also win best picture. Its competition is “Power of the Dog” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst who are both nominated. “Power of the Dog” can be seen on Netflix. In 1993 Jane Campion was nominated for best director for “The Piano” and Steven Spielberg was nominated for best director for “Schindler’s List.” Spielberg won. This year, Campion is nominated for “Power of the Dog” and Spielberg is nominated for “West Side Story” and I predict Campion will win.
The other big thing happening this weekend in Sebastopol is their annual Documentary Film Festival. If you love documentaries this festival is for you. It runs from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, March 27. The opening night film is “Tell Them We Were Here.” Eight Bay Area artists are featured making politically motivated, socially conscious, anti-commercial artwork. The film touches on the disappearing cultural communities through gentrification and economic instability and celebrates an intertwined art community that has flown just below the radar, but has influenced generations. Filmmaker attending the film and Q&A to follow the screening. Showing at the Robert Brent Auditorium at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts 282 S. High St. Reception begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Opening in neighborhood theaters this weekend is the new Sandra Bullock movie, “The Lost City.” Bullock plays Loretta Sage. A brilliant but reclusive author who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, Dash. Watch for an extended cameo by Brad Pitt. Hope to see you at the movies!
