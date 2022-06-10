Annually, June is Pride Month. The Sonoma County Pride event started off the month with their parade and celebration at the Old Court House area on June 4 in Santa Rosa. Cities, schools, and organizations are raising the pride flag and organizing events. Throughout the month, you’ll hear and see much about these celebrations on social media and in the newspapers. Also, both Father’s Day and Juneteenth will be celebrated this month on Sunday the 19. But what else happens in June?
There are many month-long awareness and appreciation events you can celebrate this month. Some are more well known, or visible then others. Some National food and beverage examples are Soul Food, Steakhouse, Turkey Lovers, Lemon Iced Tea, Frozen Yogurt, Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, Dairy, Mango, and Candy Month. Probably makes sense that June is also National Country Cooking and Oral Health Month too. The history and reason for these celebrations can, as always, be found at the nationaltoday.com website.
There are also health and cultural awareness celebrations. These include Scleroderma Awareness, Scoliosis Awareness, Vision Research, World Infertility Awareness, PTSD Awareness, Cataract Awareness, Caribbean-American Heritage, Black Lives Matter, African American Music and Appreciation, Migraine Awareness, and Osteoporosis Month among others. As you can see, there is something for everyone in June. There are also some fun or offbeat celebrations too. It’s Potty-Training Awareness, Celibacy Awareness, Fight the Filthy Fly, Lane Courtesy, Surf Music, DJ, and National Accordion Awareness Month.
Each Day you can also find something special. As of this printing, you have National Egg Roll and Herbs and Spices Day on June 10. National Red Rose Day falls on the twelfth as does Peanut Butter Cookie Day. Strawberry Shortcake and Bourbon lovers get their day on the fourteenth. On the twentieth, you have ugliest dog day and take your cat to work day. On the twenty-fourth, it’s your turn to take the dog to work. Ladies don’t forget to thank your beautician on National Beautician Day, June 26. And if you like Tapioca, your day is June 28. So many to choose from, but let’s focus on just a couple this month.
Given our beautiful locale in Sonoma County, having June as the Great Outdoors Month, is appropriate. Spring is ending and summer begins, with folks especially eager to get outdoors after two years of the pandemic. Dense forests, rivers, mountains, lakes, and ocean all beckon us to explore what landscapes are around us. This month started in 1998 under President Clinton. It was a combination of creating more jobs and getting people to enjoy nature and appreciate it. Starting out as a weeklong event it was expanded to a whole month in 2016. According to the Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act of that year, outdoor recreation adds more than $412 billion or 2.2 percent of total GDP to our economy. A fast-growing industry, that year it included 4.5 million jobs.
Somewhat related to the Great Outdoors Month, June is also National Camping Month. Camping continues to be one of the favorite outdoor activities for Americans of all ages. This special interest month has been celebrated every June since the 1970s. Obviously folks have camped throughout history, but modern-day recreational camping is attributed to Thomas Hiram Holding. According to Wikipedia, Holding wrote the first edition of “The Camper’s Handbook” in 1908. He also founded the “Association of Cycle Campers” which is now called the “Camping and Caravanning Club.” Youth camping is believed to have begun with Frederick William Gunn and his wife when they established camps for schoolboys in 1861. Luther Halsey Gulick and his wife established the first girl’s camp in 1888.
Camping now covers a wide range of activities. For example, Holding’s camping involved a tent on the back of a bicycle. Today, many campers use recreational vehicles at commercial RV campgrounds that have modern amenities. Even “primitive” campers have enjoyed advances in camping gear over the years. For example, waterproof materials for camping in rain or snow, portable stoves for cooking, and lightweight aluminum cookware. The love of camping often starts out at home in the backyard, setting up the tent for the kids or grandkids and cooking hotdogs or s’mores over the fire pit. Camping is but another way to enjoy the great outdoors.
May the month of June bring you peace and joy, flowers blooming and birds singing, children laughing as they play, warmth and cool breezes as you go about your day. And remember this quote by an author unknown, “If you’re not barefoot on the beach day in June, then you’re overdressed.”
