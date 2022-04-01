West County Health Centers has received an evaluation of 85 out of 100 and the designation of “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees. A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey and 251 of those earned an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” designation. West County Health Centers is the only Federally Qualified Health Center in Sonoma County and in the bay area to receive this designation.
This award aligns with West County Health Center’s value of providing non-judgmental, equitable care to members of our diverse community.
“Since 2016, West County Health Centers has been particularly focused on developing and expanding access to gender affirming health care for all ages into the primary care medical home. Our Gender Expansive Services Program addresses the basic human right for Sonoma County transgender and gender expansive individuals in accessing comprehensive, quality, and culturally appropriate health care. Providing access to quality, multidisciplinary, gender affirming care is aligned with West County’s mission to reduce barriers to healthcare and to improve health disparities.
I remain committed to continue to develop and grow our services.”
- Dr. Brooke Vezino, Program Medical Director, Gender Expansive Services Program.
“Every person deserves to have access to quality healthcare, be respected and heard by their doctor, and feel safe in the facility where they are receiving care. But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including healthcare facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment,” said Tari Hanneman, Director of Health & Aging at The Human Rights Campaign. “The Healthcare Equality Index, at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their healthcare providers and feel safe seeking services. Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the healthcare industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice.”
The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
● Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care;
● LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support;
● Employee Benefits and Policies; and,
● Patient and Community Engagement.
In the 2022 report, an impressive 496 facilities earned HRC’s “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader'' designation, receiving the maximum score in each section and earning an overall score of 100. Another 251 facilities earned the “Top Performer” designation with scores between 80 to 95 points and at least partial credit in each section. With 82 percent of participating facilities scoring 80 points or more, health care facilities are demonstrating concretely that they are going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ+ care.
The remarkable progress reflected in the 2022 HEI includes:
● 93 percent of participants met the HEI’s training requirements, completing more than 200,000 hours of staff training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care.
● 82 percent of participating facilities earned either the Leader or Top Performer.
● 99 percent of HEI participants documented that they include both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in their patient non-discrimination policy.
● 99 percent of HEI participants documented that they include both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in their employment nondiscrimination policy.
● 81 percent of HEI participants offer transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits to their employees, up from 75 percent in 2019, which was the first year that it was required to receive Leader status.
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.
