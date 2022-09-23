Santa Rosa finally has a decent music venue again! Come check it out with us on Monday for Donny Mederos’ Blues Defenders Pro Jam. The California, on 528 7th St., is a performing arts space that will do music between shows. And hopefully, for the Blues Defenders, it really will be Hotel California. . . they can check out, but they can never leave.
But wait! There's more! Mark your calendars for October 14 and 15, when The California hosts the Sonoma County Americana Music Festival featuring Bobby Black playing with Jim and Morning Nichols on Friday night, followed by Rob Ickes playing dobro with guitarist Trey Hensley. Saturday night brings Crying Time, Familiar Strangers, and the Carolyn Sills Combo. Lots of great dance music for $25/night or $45 for both nights.
Meanwhile, the Barbecue Smokehouse in Sebastopol, at the edge of the Barlow, is closing its doors this month. The owner wants to retire and has a yacht awaiting him. Who can blame him?
Speaking of retiring, Kevin’s retirement from hair design is on day six, and he’s doing open mics and lining up gigs. This isn’t new for him. He’s just returning to it and going public again now that he's retired. He's been playing and writing songs since the 60s. Check out his YouTube channel for videos from the HopMonk Open Mic with Ceni. They're all originals so far. He’s also adding a lot more covers to his rep for gigs. It’s great to see him following his dream again.
The PD reported recently that the BBQ would remain open under new ownership.
