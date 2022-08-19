On social media, an event was going around announcing auditions for an upcoming performance of “We Are Here to Stay – Our Freedom Our Choice.” They were to be held at the Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library. The play description included that “The language and the lifestyle of gender diversity has been the topic of discussion in homes, media, and in politics.” This play consists of four scenes “that will support your understanding and give you a view into the experience of gender-diverse individuals and their determination to be authentic and the joy that comes from that.”
Produced by Our Lives Matter Theater Company (OLMTCO) the play is scheduled to be performed at Congregation Ner Shalom, also known as “The Old Cotati Cabaret,” on Saturday November 5 and Sunday November 6. It will again be presented the following weekend on Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13. The auditions are seeking Sonoma County folks who want to be in a production about Gender Identity. No experience necessary. Each of the four scenes address different aspects of gender identity to include viewpoints from parents, family, and transgender or non-binary people.
Doctor Dianna L. Grayer, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) is the founder of the theater company. A playwright and a poet, she also serves as the Executive Director of the 501(3)(c) non-profit. According to their website at: www.olmtco.org, the theater company “creates and presents contemporary theatrical productions, workshops, and trainings that will inspire, empower, and change lives.” Their goal is to “highlight some of the difficult experiences marginalized communities often deal with.”
The productions “are produced in mind to be the start of a conversation.” There are difficult topics to address to include LGBTQ+ issues, race, discrimination, addiction, and mental health. The hope is these plays make those tough subjects easier to talk about, making the process simpler. Towards that goal, a facilitated discussion on the production’s topic follows each presentation. Additionally, the productions provide the opportunity for marginalized communities “to feel included, heard, and validated, as all lives are valued and celebrated.”
Previous productions included “When the Bud Blooms” that had a mental health theme centered around struggles with depression. There was also “Private Lives, Private Lies,” a play “not just about coming out, but it’s about coming as who you are.” A recent play was “Release: Unearthing the Silent Rumblings” which was presented in April 2022. Grayer was inspired to write this play after the murder of George Floyd. The production consisted of four short plays with the theme of the Black experience around racism. Grayer’s vision, and that of the theater company, is “to give actors and audience members the opportunity to be affected, educated, inspired, empowered as well as be entertained.”
If you ever wanted to be an actor, these open auditions are your chance. The first one was held on August 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Armando Flores Meeting Room at the Public Library. Another opportunity will be on August 20 at the same location and at the same time. Jennifer Ryder, the library’s branch manager, was pleased to host these auditions for Grayer. She said, “LGBTQ is in our community, and the library is here to support our entire community.” She added by doing so, “we hope they feel comfortable, feel heard, and feel safe.”
The auditions were extremely comfortable. Grayer and her partner of over 44 years, Sheridan Gold, greeted the attendees, explained the process. The auditioners would stand near an “X” marked on the floor and introduce themselves in their own words. Jessica from Windsor said, “I don’t have any background skills.” Her goal was to “stay out of drama and have a peaceful life.” Partners Emily and Kat from Santa Rosa came together to audition. Emily has had extensive experience and is currently in a play. Their partner Kat had no experience but said they “always like to try out new things.”
The auditioners were given a prompt with various sayings. They would choose one and then be asked to say that phrase three times. Each time they were asked to use a different emotion such as happy, angry, or sad. Grayer coached and encouraged them. Gold would sometimes demonstrate how to express the emotions and project voices to an audience. They would then be given a short script to read for the audience related to a scene. Each audition ran between fifteen to twenty minutes.
Dr. Grayer says, “I strive to empower people to be authentic, use their voices and live their lives freely, not be suffocated, controlled, or feared by hatred. This is my activism.” Whether for this production or future productions, if interested you can contact the theater company by email at: our.lives.matter.theater.co@gmail.com or text: (707) 364-1891.
