Volunteers are at the heart of our organization and our efforts to re-imagine aging and community. If someone you know might be a good fit for us, please let them know we need their help and encourage them to volunteer! We especially need people for:
• Handy people – help with simple jobs around the house from changing light bulbs and hanging pictures to sorting paperwork, unpacking, and de-cluttering.
•Newsletter team– love to write? Help draft, edit, and distribute our monthly newsletter and twice-monthly e-blasts to keep members in-the-know about social and program offerings.
• Events and programs – enjoy planning events and parties? This team helps source guest speakers for monthly educational, social, and cultural events that benefit every community member.
• Office support – several opportunities including calling members, answering emails, and working in our database.
• Tech team – for those who are tech savvy, members need help with their computers, tablets or iPads, cell phones, or printers. Be a star and help them navigate technology!
• More opportunities available! Join our intro training to learn additional info!! Our next Introductory Volunteer Trainings are on Wed., April 13, 1–2:30 or Tues., April 19, 10:30–12 p.m. They are an opportunity to learn more with no obligation. Call 707-776-6055 or email info@villagenetworkofpetaluma.org Or you can register online at our events page at https://www.villagenetworkofpetaluma.org/
