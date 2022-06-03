Visibility Matters Celebrating Pride

June is Pride Month in the United States. It is celebrated in many ways by communities large and small. The Rohnert Park City Council declared June as Pride Month at their May 25 council meeting and for the first time ever, they are raising a Pride Flag at city hall. It was raised on June 1 and will fly until June 15. It is one of three ceremonial flags authorized by the city council last June to fly along with our national, state, and city flags.
Sonoma County Pride, a local non-profit organization, will hold the largest event in Sonoma County. The annual parade and celebration will be held on June 4 in the vicinity of Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square. The parade will run from 11 a.m. until approximately 12 p.m. along Fourth St. and Mendocino Ave. Brent Farris and Debbie Abrams from Radio Station KZST will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
The Grand Marshal will be Amy Schneider, the first Trans Woman Grand Marshal in the 36-year history of Sonoma County Pride parades. Schneider was a Jeopardy game show champion. She had a 40-game winning streak which made her the second-winningest contestant ever!
This year’s theme is “We Are Family” which represents the community coming back together after the last two difficult years of the pandemic. After the parade, the expected 5,000 attendees will celebrate in the square until 5 p.m. with music, vendors, and other activities.
Pride Month started with the Stonewall Uprising in New York City on June 28, 1969. That was a series of events between the police and LGBTQ+ protesters that took place over six days. Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, transgender activists, were instrumental to those protests and are seen as pioneers for LGBTQ rights. The protests started because the patrons of the bar were tired of being harassed by the police. They resisted arrest which grew into a full-scale riot.
New York continues to have one of the largest Pride Parades in the Nation. Their theme this year is “Unapologetically Us.” Closer to home, San Francisco will hold their parade on June 26 starting at 10:30 a.m. The celebration in Civic Center Plaza runs until 4 p.m. Their theme this year is “Love Will Keep Us Together.”
The Rainbow Flag is a traditional symbol for Pride. It too has roots in San Francisco. As previously reported in my January 21, 2020 article: (The history of the Rainbow Flag | Community | thecommunityvoice.com), Harvey Milk, the first openly gay official in California, saw a need for a rallying symbol. He was elected in 1977 to the San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors. He commissioned Gilbert Baker to create that symbol. It first flew in the 1978 Freedom Day (Pride) parade. Baker refused to trademark the design, so it was available to all for use. The flag is now flown worldwide. It also inspired a wide variety of multi-color, multi-striped flags that identify specific sub-communities within the LGBTQ+ community such as transgender, pansexual, and bisexual pride flags.
The Rainbow Flag may be the traditional symbol but it’s not the only Pride Flag in use. In 2017, Philadelphia decided to introduce their own Philly Pride Flag. They added two new stripes to the top of the rainbow flag. The colors added were brown and black. Those colors are meant to represent the Black and Latino LGBTQ communities which often haven’t had their voices heard even within the LGBTQ+ community.
The most recent Pride Flag is called the Progress Pride Flag. While the original rainbow flag represents all people within the LGBTQ+ community, the new Progress Pride Flag, designed in 2018, was meant to represent a universal symbol for the modern queer community. Daniel Quasar designed the Progress Flag. He added five arrow-shaped lines that come across the original six-line rainbow flag. The design was meant to represent diversity and inclusion within the LGBTQ+ community. The black and brown lines represent marginalized people of color, while the pink, blue and white represents the transgender community.
