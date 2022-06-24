Ready to share your creative talent with the community? Join Sonoma County Library's second annual all-ages Virtual Open Mic Night! To participate, submit a short video (under 5 minutes long) of yourself performing a song, poem, or spoken word piece. Submissions accepted June 6 – July 31.
The community will vote for their favorites in two categories (Adult and Youth) and the top three from each category will win gift cards of $100, $75, and $50 in value.
Then, stay tuned for the two premieres airing on the Sonoma County Library Facebook and YouTube channels:
• Adult Open Mic: Friday, August 19, at 6 p.m.
• Youth Open Mic: Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.