Please join Verity at the premiere of a powerful new documentary that honors all survivors of sexual assault during Sexual Assault Awareness month April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $20.
Survivors will tell the stories of the incidents that forever changed their lives and the courage and resilience it took to move forward and create lives that are not centered on the assaults that occurred.
This event is presented by Sonoma County’s rape crisis, trauma and healing center, Verity, the 30-minute film will be followed by a conversation and question and answer with all four survivors in the film.
This will be a night to focus on a widely under-reported topic with an emphasis on healing, empowerment, and solidarity.
Masks will be required for this event.
