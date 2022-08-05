There are times when the world feels like it’s too much. Considering recent events both nationally and globally, it can be difficult to feel grounded and in control. For many people, including our clients, supporters and community members, these events may stir up past traumas or cause new ones. It is important now more than ever to make time for self-care.
Particularly challenging times take a toll on our mental health – in fact, adversity and mental health are undeniably interconnected. And it’s no wonder why – exposure to violence, whether through firsthand experience or via news media coverage, can take a serious toll on our mental health as individuals and communities. Studies have shown that adults who witness social turmoil (firsthand or in the news) are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Children are especially vulnerable, as they may not yet have developed the coping skills needed to deal with such intense emotions. In addition, particularly challenging times in our lives can trigger memories of past trauma, further exacerbating mental health issues. While it’s impossible to completely shield ourselves from the effects the rising tension all around us might have, there are ways to ground ourselves in the storm.
We moved - but our contact info is the same!
Just a reminder that our new offices are located at 1311 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Keep in mind we are still supporting clients remotely. And no worries - our contact and crisis line information are the same. For immediate support, call (707) 545-7273. And remember - you don’t have to be in a crisis to call our crisis line!
