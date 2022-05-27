A Scotch pairing dinner and fundraiser will be held Thursday June 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum at the corner of 4th and B St. in Petaluma.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://scotchpairing 2022.bpt.me. or also at the museum Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Join the museum for an evening of multi-course delights paired with select Glenmorangie single malt scotches.
Chef Amber Balshaw of Preferred Sonoma Caters and Wilibees Wines and Spirits staff will walk you through each course and highlight the connection between each plate and libation. Museum members: $75 and non-members $85.
