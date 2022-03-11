Officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will offer three free virtual one-hour information sessions this month, including one in Spanish, to discuss the process of becoming a U.S. citizen. They will discuss eligibility requirements, fees, how to file, and how to prepare for the naturalization interview and test. Officials will also be available to answer participants’ questions about the naturalization process.
The sessions are open to all California residents. Each session will cover the same information, so participants only need to attend one session.
The first virtual session is March 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. The second session will be presented in Spanish on March 31, with a 6 p.m. start time.
For information on the first and second sessions, please email: sfsj.communityrelations@uscis.dhs.gov. For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
