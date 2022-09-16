Officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will offer ten free online information sessions this month, including sessions in American Sign Language, Spanish and Arabic. Six sessions will discuss the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, two will cover the asylum process, and the remaining sessions will cover immigration and naturalization information for military members and their families or an immigration overview for Afghan parolees.
The six naturalization sessions will discuss eligibility requirements, fees, how to file, and how to prepare for the naturalization interview and test. Officials will also be available to answer participants’ questions about the naturalization process and online filing. Sessions in American Sign Language, Spanish and Arabic will also be available for this topic.
While some office-specific information will be provided at each naturalization session, each presentation is open to all California residents.
Online sessions about how to become a U.S. citizen will take place:
Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. (Sacramento)
Tuesday, Sept 20, at noon (San Jose)
Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. (San Diego, in ASL)
Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. (San Jose)
Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. (Los Angeles, in Spanish)
Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. (Sacramento, in Arabic)
Online information sessions about asylum will take place:
Tuesday Sept. 6 at noon (San Francisco/San Jose)
Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. (San Francisco/San Jose)
The online immigration overview for Afghan parolees aimed at military members and their families will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
