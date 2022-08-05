On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Many forget however that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been going on since February of 2014 after Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity. The initial focus was on Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Also starting in 2014, pro-Russian separatists engaged in conflict in the Donbas region. Regardless of whether it was an undeclared war or a full-scale invasion, the most recent conflict has subjected the population of Ukraine to the tragedies of war.
Some of the consequences on civilian populations include being uprooted from their homes, jobs, schools, and communities. They get separated from family or loved ones and must deal with economic hardships. Many become refugees, fleeing the death and destruction in their homeland. As such they often lack access to necessities or healthcare. Many refugees arrive in neighboring countries with only the possessions they can carry in their hands or on their backs. This was certainly true for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland as they fled to safety after Russia’s invasion.
Relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees geared up. Organizations and individuals collected funds and materials to assist refugees, many set-up aid efforts in Poland and the Polish people responded with shelter, food, clothing and even jobs. Sonoma County residents were no exception. Some, like Sebastopol resident, John Namkung, traveled to Poland and Ukraine to help. Namkung recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati about his efforts. He helped transport families from the Poland/Ukrainian border to cities in Poland. He also delivered food to shelters in Ukraine. One family that he transported is now coming to America and will reside in Rohnert Park.
Inspired by Namkung’s efforts, neighbors in the Lone Pine Village area of Sebastopol are sponsoring a Ukrainian family as part of the “Uniting for Ukraine” program. This program allows Ukrainian refugees to live in the United States for up to two years through an expedited approval process. The neighbors created an informal group called the “Lone Pine Ukrainian Family Aid (LPUFA). More than 50 individuals are working together to support this family while they are in Sonoma County. The Ukrainian family includes three generations of women, a grandmother, a mother, two daughters ages 8 and 13, and their dog. The girl’s father remains in Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian defense force.
The LPUFA informal group will help the family financially to include housing, food, education, transportation, and medical care. Over the two-year period they estimate they’ll need around $136,000. Through one-time donations and monthly pledges, they’ve already raised over $48,000. Once the family arrives in early August, they’ll work with State programs like CalWorks or CalFresh to see if they can obtain additional grants in support of the family.
Seven Sonoma County Area Rotary Clubs are stepping up to help LPUFA support this family. They are the Rotary Clubs of Rohnert Park-Cotati, Rancho Cotati, Sonoma Mountain Twilight, Sebastopol, Sebastopol Sunrise, and Healdsburg Sunrise. These clubs have given grants totaling over $11,000 which will be matched by Rotary International to provide over $22,000 in support of this family. This support will cover rent, utilities, and shopping food carts for approximately seven months.
But it’s not just the grants where Rotarians are involved. The owner of the house in D Section where the family will be residing was a former member of the Rancho Cotati Rotary. Because of medical issues, he is now residing in a memory care facility. According to his brother, David Mark-Raymond who is also a Rotarian, he “is happy a refugee family is going to reside in his house.” The house is furnished and in good condition and the owner and his family agreed to a below market rental rate. Also, Rotary Clubs are planning additional fundraising efforts such as a Sock Hop or Golf Tournament where a portion of funds raised will be dedicated to support this family during their stay in America. The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati is also planning some type of welcome event for the family where the public can attend. Once the family arrives and settles in, we hope to run a second article introducing them to our communities if they are comfortable doing so.
Since LPUFA is not a 501(c)(3) non-profit, they are operating under the auspices of “Type of Wood Charities” which is a registered non-profit 501(c)(3). This is the organization that Namkung worked with in Poland and Ukraine. They have agreed to be the recipient of funds for the Lone Pine Ukrainian Family Aid program. Their EIN# is 46-5161807 and all donations are tax deductible. They do not charge a fee for their services so all donations will go directly to this family sponsorship project. If you’d like to join LPUFA and the local Rotary Clubs in helping this refugee family, please send your checks to “Type of Wood Charities” at 567 Polk St., Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301. To ensure your donation goes to this project, write “Lone Pine Ukrainian Family Aid” in the memorandum line on the check.
Full disclosure: The author and other staff at The Community Voice are members of the various local Rotary Clubs.
