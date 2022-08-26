Ukraine’s Stetsenko Family takes refuge in the Rohnert Park community

On Saturday, August 20 a picnic was held in Rohnert Park’s A Park. Sponsored by Lone Pine Ukrainian Family Aid (LPUFA) the purpose was to welcome the Stetsenko Family to Rohnert Park and America. Starting at noon more than 50 people were in attendance to welcome them. For the next three hours, folks had the opportunity to greet the family, listen to music, throw something on the grill, share side dishes, enjoy the sunshine, shade, and love in the air.
The story to get them here was told in The Community Voice’s Article of August 5 entitled “Ukrainian Family to Reside in Rohnert Park.” The article told the story of Sebastopol resident, John Namkung, who traveled to Poland and Ukraine. It was there he met the Stetsenko family. Upon his return, residents in the Lone Pine Village area of Sebastopol, inspired by Namkung, formed LPUFA and decided to sponsor this family in America. With help from seven Rotary Clubs in Sonoma County, including the three clubs in Rohnert Park and Cotati, a house in the D Section of Rohnert Park was found and made ready to receive the family.
As promised in that article, this article is about introducing Mrs. Iryna Kulyk-Stetsenko, her daughters Kira, and Myroslava (Mira) Stetsenko, and their grandmother Mrs. Alla Stetsenko to our local community. Kira, age 13, will be attending 8th grade at Lawrence Jones Middle School while Mira, age 8, will be in 3rd grade at Marguerite Hahn Elementary. Iryna was the primary spokesperson for the family but Kira, who understood and spoke English, was also engaged with attendees. Kira hopes to learn more English and be more fluent by attending school and said she wants “to be part of the community.”
At the park, with Ukrainian flags fluttering in the breeze, Namkung kicked off the festivities by acknowledging the many folks who made the Stetsenko’s journey possible. He told those assembled that the Stetsenko’s “are a real family but they are also a symbol of Ukraine.” “A symbol of brave men and women, of the people fighting to keep the country free and democratic.” He said Iryna is “happy to be here, to see her children go to school, and raise her family in peace.” Leyla Oliver was one of the many volunteers helping the family. She served as interpreter as needed for the Stetsenko family throughout the afternoon as they were introduced and welcomed to Rohnert Park. Among those were Rohnert Park’s Mayor Jackie Elward and members of the Rohnert Park Cotati Rotary Club.
Through the interpreter, the family’s journey was told. The family tried three times to leave Ukraine when the war started. Each time they were unsuccessful, turned back by military forces or because of destroyed bridges. Finally, traveling by car and van with others they made it to Poland. Some were headed to Italy or Germany; some people would stay in Poland. It was at the Polish border that they met Namkung. He drove them to a hotel deeper in Poland where they stayed a couple of days while Namkung arranged plane tickets to take them to Germany. Iryna said she felt it was “by will of God that they met John.”
Their first stop in Germany was at a camp for refugees in Dusseldorf, Germany’s seventh largest city. They spent eleven days at the camp before moving twice more to other German cities. They lived in dorms and while people were very helpful there were a lot of refugees. They lived in these camps for four months while the paperwork was being processed to come to America. Iryna said “doing the paperwork was a very slow process.” However, the family was grateful to have a safe place. They also stayed in contact with Namkung via Messenger while things were being organized to get them to America.
Iryna said “she loves her country” and they are sadden leaving family and friends behind, and worries about those still fighting, including her husband who remained in Ukraine. But she is “beyond grateful for the hospitality here and such an outpouring” of welcome and help from the community. She was amazed how well everything was organized by Namkung and others in getting her family here and preparing a place for them to stay, the help in getting their dog here too, and getting her kids registered and ready for school. She said the family will never be able to payback what the family has been given.
Welcome to America. Welcome to Rohnert Park. We’re glad you’re here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.