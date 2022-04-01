By Shannon L. Johnsrud
Gas was twenty-five cents a gallon when my grandmother was born. Christine Field, aka Mamau, was the oldest of five children and the only girl was born April 3, 1922. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX. As she nears 100 years old, she reflects on her life and all she has seen. I am blessed, along with my husband, to have a front row seat to her stories and memories. After living 98 years on her own or married, she came to live with my husband and me.
She has seen two world wars, D-Day, the Vietnam War, the moon landing, the Great Depression, Bonnie and Clyde’s crime spree, the assassination of JFK, Elvis, the Beatles, the invention of the tv and the tv dinner.
As a young girl she was lucky, her father always had a job. During the Great Depression they
were the only family in her small Texas town to with a radio. “Almost the entire town would come to our house every Saturday night and listen to the stories on the radio.” When I ask her what she thinks the biggest change or influence in her lifetime was she replies, “the tv, the tv changed the entire structure of the American family.” “I remember hearing stories about a box that was in your home and magically pictures played. I thought it was crazy.” How wrong she was!! “When the tv dinner came along I couldn’t wait to try it. My mother, being a proper southern woman would have none of it. Dinner from a metal tin?? Not in this southern household!!! I eventually had one at my friend’s house, her mom was from the North! Apparently, dinner in a metal tin was ok with the Northerners!”
When I ask her about events that have influenced her life she immediately replies, “teaching in Texas during racial segregation.” My grandma holds a master’s degree in Music (less than 4 percent of women born in 1922 had any college education). She played in the Santa Clara Symphony and taught music for over 40 years. The times of segregation are times she will never forget. Supporting desegregation was dangerous at times, she was yelled at while having things thrown at her; just because she wanted to teach music to children. She remembers an event she still has trouble understanding. During this time of segregation, she took a small group of her band students to a roller-skating rink as a treat. She had two black students. Upon trying to enter the rink she was told, “you all can come, but those two can’t!!” What happened next still fills her with pride. She looked at her white students and said, “you can go, I will take Leonard and Henry (she still remembers their names) to my house to swim and have ice cream.” The students all looked at her and said, “if they can’t go, we don’t want to go!!” She took all the students to her home to swim and have ice cream (you could apparently do this in the 1950s) She still feels pride over this event, along with disgust. My grandma has always stood up for what was right. She stopped going to church after a “Christian” woman said, “I am not racist, as long as they stay in their place!” My grandma stood up and said, “their place?? What is their place?” This was the last time she went to church.
My grandma was a wonderful teacher, I was even a student at one time. She taught many years in the Laguna Salada School District in Pacifica, Ca. She was the favorite teacher to future SNL comedian, Rob Schneider. Schneider was so influenced by her as a teacher and the music program that in 1997 when the Pacifica Music Program shut down Rob created the “Rob Schneider Music Foundation.” He went on to donate millions of dollars to his hometown of Pacifica to keep the music program alive. This was all because of the influence my grandma had on him.
My grandma has always been a very smart woman. She has always loved to play cards. In the late 1960s my grandparents purchased a lot in South Lake Tahoe from my grandma’s Blackjack winnings. They built a house with her winnings. My grandma was a card counter and spent many years playing cards in Tahoe and Reno. She created her own counting method. She giggles and shakes her finger, when she tells the story of the one time, she was thrown from a South Lake Tahoe Casino, “You know you are good, and we know you are good. We don’t want you playing here anymore! You have made your last bet in this casino!!” At 100 years old, she spends hours with my husband (who stays home and cares for her) playing cards. They play Uno, Blackjack and 5 Card Draw Poker.
After losing her husband, my grandpa, in 1995 she was living in Paradise where they had retired together. The Easter after he passed, she was driving to Sonoma County to spend Easter with her daughter (my mom) and her two granddaughters (myself and my younger sister) when she thought to herself, “Why do I make this drive? I should move to Sonoma County and be closer to the girls.” That Easter weekend she bought her first condo in Cotati, Ca. She wanted to be close to us, but she also wanted to make her own life. She spent several years as the Treasurer of her condo association. She bought tickets to the Spreckels Theatre and joined a couple of bowling leagues at Double Decker Lanes. Bowling in the women’s leagues she made many wonderful friends. Friends she still has today. Her and these women began playing cards and dominoes at her home twice a week. To this day she plays dominoes with her friends on Tuesday and Sunday. She took countless bus trips to Reno with these women.
She wakes each morning to drink coffee and eat crackers with her two favorite dogs, Roxy and Harry. She waits for me to return each evening from work and have a cocktail together at 6:30 p.m. sharp! Her life is not as exciting as it once was, she doesn’t get kicked out of casinos though she does occasionally play a few games of “Wolf Run” down at Graton. She doesn’t power walk the neighborhood, but she laps the house and yard with her walker, often with her Calico cat riding along. She loves to eat, always has a box of See’s candy next to her chair! Never leaves the dinner table without having dessert, back to her Southern roots I believe.
My grandma is often asked, what is your secret to longevity? She will tell you walking, power walking. She walked many miles through the town of Cotati, meeting other walkers along the way. Up until she was in her mid 90s, she walked at least two miles a day!! I may have to disagree. I believe it is having lived a happy life and a life of purpose. She has blessed so many people along her journey. I am so blessed to have my grandma be such an amazing, healthy woman of 100! I don’t know of her ever spending a night in the hospital except maybe when her children were born. She had a son and daughter, both of whom have passed. She has three grandchildren, James, Erin and me, Shannon, and a grandson in law (who cares for her daily) Michael. She still walks, though now with the assistance of a walker, she still loves to play cards. My grandma is a die-hard SF Giants fan and never misses a game!! My husband and I chuckle as we think of all the changes she has seen. She started life listening to a radio, never dreaming of a tv, and now she asks Alexa when her SF Giants play!! “I never thought I would ask this little box what time it is, what day it is, and HOW does she know when my Giants play?”
By Muriel Mahalls
Georgia was born in the Central Valley of California seven years before the Great Depression. Hers was a large family, six children at that time. Luckily, they lived in the country, so they were able to grow much of their food, and they all worked in the fields during harvest time harvesting grapes, peaches, and cotton. There wasn’t money for entertainment, but they had shelter, clothing, and some fun family times on their own and with a huge extended family.
At Tulare High School, Georgia was active in CSF (Calif. Scholastic Federation), other clubs, and sports–Girls’ field hockey, basketball, and volleyball. Much later in life, she took up golf and played until her mid to late 80s.
In 1943, Georgia and her parents moved to Richmond, CA where she and her father worked in the shipyards. She wanted to join the WAVES, the women’s branch of the Navy, but it was a challenge for her to get in. At first, she didn’t meet the strident weight requirements, so she took a civil service job with the Maritime Commission. Soon the WAVES’ weight requirement was changed so she was able to join up, but only after getting written permission to leave her job with the Maritime Commission.
After boot camp, a highlight for her was being part of the first group of WAVES to participate in the Navy Day Parade down Fifth Avenue, in New York City. Quite thrilling for someone who’d never left California.
After Storekeepers School in Indiana, she was stationed at Mare Island. Since she had a California driver’s license, she was chosen to make deliveries from the Commissary and run errands for the base commander. She enjoyed driving the little panel truck around the base and sometimes to town. One interesting delivery was to the officers’ mess on a cruiser docked in San Francisco. “It bothered me to take champagne and caviar for the officers, when my three brothers, all Marines, were eating C-Rations somewhere in the Pacific.”
After the war, she married Vernon Ferrell. They’d gotten engaged just before he shipped out with the Navy Seabees. He mostly served in New Guinea.
They lived in Oregon and California, raising a daughter and son. When the children reached school age, she completed college and earned a teaching credential. At 40, she started teaching elementary school in Fresno County where she worked for twenty plus years. Vern and Georgia were married almost thirty years. They enjoyed fishing, family outings in the Sierras and the Pacific Northwest, as well two big trips– to Alaska and Japan.
In 1975, she married her second husband, Bob Todd, who introduced her to golf. They enjoyed some great trips around California, Hawaii, and Nevada as well as Canada, England, Ireland, Portugal, Australia, and New Zealand.
Georgia has lived in Rohnert Park for most of the past 27 years, except for the six years she lived at the Veterans’ Home in Yountville, another interesting adventure.
She was at the Altamont Senior Apartments for a total of about 15 years, where she met wonderful friends and enjoyed card games, bingo, and outings with family. During her time there, she also went on some wonderful cruises with friends.
Most of her earlier life, she sewed, crocheted, baked, and stayed connected to her extended family. After retirement, for years she sent birthday cards to all her nieces and nephews (20, at the time.) Georgia also was active in Rohnert Park’s Fun After Fifty and took senior bus trips to Lake Tahoe and other fun places.
Since last spring, she has lived at Marie’s Care Home in Rohnert Park, enjoying the good food friendly staff and occasional game of bingo. She loves seeing her great grandchildren (even just in photos) and hearing about their adventures.
When asked the question “How did you make it to such a long life?” she usually shrugs and puzzles it over, saying “Maybe just lucky??” Or maybe it was all her hard work, strong spirit, and staying as active as possible???
Celebration Day was Saturday, March 26, at daughter’s home in Cotati, with immediate family. Daughter and son-in-law, Muriel and Jack Mahall; Grandson, Jon Mahall with wife, Tracy, and daughter Kingsley, from San Diego; plus, daughter, Meredith Ferino, of Rohnert Park and Randy Ferino of Santa Rosa, and their children, Harrison and Olive. Her son, Vern Ferrell, Jr., from Reedsport, Oregon, was unable to attend.
There was yummy food from Down to Earth Café in Cotati, a cake AND her favorite dessert, lemon meringue pie, baked by dear family friend, Jeanne Parent using Georgia’s recipe that she’d used for decades.
Asked if she liked the beautiful, cake she chuckled, “I do, except for that big number on top.”
