The Santa Rosa Fire Department received a report of a building on fire located at 2999 Dutton Ave. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in six minutes to find a working fire in a single story, mixed use, office, and warehouse commercial building with fire extending out the windows on the south side of the building. A second alarm was requested from dispatch bringing additional fire resources to the scene.
The building was divided up into three different occupancies housing three different businesses. The southernmost business, WheelCare Express, had a significant working fire inside its warehouse and vehicle repair area and the fire had extended into their offices. Fire crews made an aggressive interior fire attack. Fire crews encountered heavy heat and heavy smoke inside the WheelCare Express business while they extinguished the fire and searched the business for occupants. No occupants were found inside the business. Additional fire crews forced entry into the other two businesses in the building and found smoke but no fire extension into them.
The fire took approximately 45 minutes to bring under control. Fire crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots and salvaging equipment and belongings in multiple businesses in the building. The fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated to be $500,000. The WheelCare Express business was a total loss while the other two businesses in the building suffered smoke and water damage. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
WheelCare Express is a valuable community business whose focus is on providing transportation services to patients needing access to medical appointments such as dialysis and physical therapy. The company was working to ensure appointments for clients in the upcoming days would be fulfilled and not effected by the fire.
