The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District held a special meeting November 1 to consider appointing a Trustee for Area 4. No one originally filed to run for this Trustee District which covers Cotati and the L Section of Rohnert Park. Therefore, the district advertised a process to solicit candidates for this vacant position. They only received two applications for consideration prior to this meeting.
The one-hour meeting provided those two applicants an interview opportunity to tell the board more about themselves and why they were interested in serving on the board. They then were asked the same five questions with each board member asking one of the questions. The questions were: why you didn’t run for office; how they would respond to a parent that had a problem with their child’s principal; how you work together with others or if there were differences between board members; who in your community would have supported you if you had run; and why do you think you’re the most qualified person to fill this seat.
One applicant was relatively new to the community but said they wanted to be involved in the community. They wished they had been on the ballot but were unaware of the election pending for this seat. They were not very experienced about being on a school board but eager to learn. The other applicant was a long-time community resident who had served for many years on the school board. They didn’t run because they didn’t have time to campaign, but felt they had time to serve on the board if appointed. They felt they were the best candidate because of their previous experience on the board although they knew they would have to come up to speed on changes since they last served.
The board members expressed concern that the process was rushed. They had no preference between the two current applications but wanted to have a wider pool of applicants to consider. For that reason, no appointment was made at this meeting. The district now has sixty days to re-solicit applications for this seat. The two current applicants will remain in consideration if they so choose. If no decision is made by the end of that period, the County’s Office of Education can solicit and make an appointment to the board.
