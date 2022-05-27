The Sonoma County Fair invites you to put on your sunscreen, shorts and flip-flops and come out to celebrate the 2022 Fair’s “Tropical Fairadise,” August 4-14 (Closed August 8)
The Sonoma County Fair is back with all the fair favorites including live horse racing, a complete exhibits program with animals and still exhibits, a full -size carnival, all the favorite Fair food and more!
The fun begins with the Hall of Flowers tropical theme “Islands of Adventure” featuring such creative gardens as Skull Island, Fantasy Island, Bali Hai and more. Throughout the grounds fair-goers will find tropical themed entertainment and activities for young and old.
The 2022 Sonoma County Fair will have something for everyone with free concerts and entertainment each day, Live horse racing Thursdays- Sundays, Fair food favorites, a thrilling carnival, shopping and so much more, says CEO Becky Bartling.
The Chris Beck Arena will again feature the PRCA Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Destruction Derby.
Presale tickets for discount fair admission, carnival wristbands, Chris Beck events, the Norcal Brewfest, Hall of Flowers Preview and Hat Day will go on sale May 21 at 10 a.m. online at sonomacountyfair.com. Entrance to Wine County Racing is free with fair admission. Reserved seating for racing will be available for purchase online starting May 21. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa/
sonomacountyfair.com/ August 4-14, 2022
